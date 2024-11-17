Here is something that is few people understand in this world, but some Israeli researchers a couple of decades ago did a lot of exploratory research first in books like the bible and then independent studies.

Figure 1: Fabric material of construction is more important than the color and look. First choose linen (flax) or wool (alpaca) or cotton or hemp with no diluent synthetic in it and then go with color and design/pattern. Talk about CCP covert murder surround and enclose strategy to slow-kill democratic nation states by data-in-the-flow AI overlays and investments promoting synthetics textiles over past decades. Remember America has had its’ textiles gutted over the past two decades with only a couple of schools left with Industrial Textile manufacturing design (Georgia Tech used to have a program).

I first dug into apparel in 2022 - 2023 when the “zipper” placed on the reproductive parts of the human body caught my eye, with respect to the signals transmission and receiving antenna dimensions for microwaves in 5G+ networks. The rungs on the zippers matched microwave frequencies for the older 2G through 4G networks and on consumer home appliances, impacting families trying to have children.

However, I just learned based upon research this morning and prior in the week that there are fabrics in the world being manufactured that at first glance appear awesome, but when taking a discerning look into them are horridly evil behind the scenes. Why? because the fundamental frequency of the synthetic fabrics (nylon, rayon, etc.) are extremely low, lower than the fundamental frequency of a non-enhanced human body.

Therefore, I am avoiding all synthetic fabrics. Further reviewing bible and other books references not mixing wool and linen together [0], the scientific basis for this I still need to validate and verify, but will go by what is written.

How am I qualified to even comment on this? Well for one I built out a textiles prototyping space in Los Angeles, CA just down the street from the Fashion District. Two, I’ve studied at Avery Dennison, through Kauffman foundation Global Scholar program in 2013 and Avery Dennison did not even mention the frequency of the fabrics, but was focused on “color” which indicates they understand part of the truth to how this world and the universe that our creator built works.

Nobody, ever, reviewed frequencies of apparel with me in my entire life, ever. I even had a conversation with Bobby and Raja Fashions (where the U.S. Embassy folks shop for cloths at in Bangkok, Thailand) and Bobby (photograph memory) never even mentioned this, although his cutting apparel scissors are biogeometrically symmetric and follow Sanskrit symmetries and patterns, so Bobby at Raja Fashions, understands part of the truth, but not the whole truth as well.

Apparel / Fabrics: Enhanced (Angelic patterns) High frequencies > 5,000 Hz

Warm Environment:

Linen (from flax)

Cool/Cold Environments:

Wool from Alpaca appears to be best as it is closest to hypoallergenic.

Apparel / Fabrics: Non-enhanced Human body frequencies:

100% pure cotton

If adding silver or gold nanoparticles to it like work I’m part of, then it can achieve higher fundamental frequency, greater than 100 Hz when a local transmitter is on your body.

Apparel / Fabrics that slow-kill you

Synthetics such as nylon and rayon and believe it or not “silk”. These lower frequency fabrics vibrate you at the frequency of pathogens, parasites and necrosis material.

List of References

[0] Do not sow your field with mixed seed. And do not put a garment woven of two sorts of thread upon you. Deḇarim (Deuteronomy) 22:11 “Do not put on a garment of different kinds, of wool and linen together.

[1] Electrostasis Project by Reactwell at www.electrostasis.com where data and other publications will be updated as Brandon Iglesias shifts apparel to the non-synthetic.