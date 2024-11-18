Today I received in the mail some chlorine dioxide. I was able to pay for this through subscriptions on here via paid members, so thank you. Now, I’ll share what I’ve learned through primary experience. Chlorine dioxide works, hands down on a lot of horrid fungus, mold, bacteria and viruses. Further, it is yellow in gaseous form and liquid form. It is also life-friendly and doesn’t kill flowers and plants in the room treated with it, as the Marigold flowers in a space are thriving after treating the room. The genus Tagetes was described by Carl Linnaeus in 1753 a yellow flowering plant that keeps pests away and parasites. [1]

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. If you have medical related questions go talk with a competent doctor, MD, ND or RN depending upon your state regulations.

Figure 1: Chlorine dioxide delivered in pellets - pressed pills [1]

Figure 2: chlorine dioxide off-gassing in a vehicle

Figure 3: Chlorine dioxide liquid retained for spray topical liquid application

Note, chlorine dioxide is color yellow. per bioenergetics yellow color to orange color materials kill pathogens, parasites, mold, fungus, bacteria and viruses. Chlorine dioxide destroys COVID.

I’ve completed the following:

Dosing a work space (gas phase) Dosing a vehicle (gas phase) Dosing a camper trailer (gas phase) Drinking the liquid phase treated water (e.g. rain water that I then distilled and then filtered through an activated carbon filter and then dropped some chlorine dioxide into it at low ppm-v).

What has happenned to me since?

I am still living and have a pulse I have been coughing up and sneezing and my sinuses have been draining. The phelegm junk is related to COVID that I have been coughing up, so yeh, Chlorine Dioxide works to help reduce COVID hands-down true. The mold and fungus junk that was messing with me is now gone and the adversarial nanotechnology (synthetic biology bioweapon is reduced via removal) After dosing with chlorine dioxide the site where I am at got swarmed again by CCP surrogates to try to reconnect and do electronic harassment. The swarming actions, indicate that the chlorine dioxide also nailed the recent bioresonance connections made with the CCP bioweapon AI BCPS linkages.

Updated routine to counterstrike ChinaCCP for me:

Ivermectin Methylene Blue Calcium-disodium-EDTA in liquids (when you buy Lipton Green Tea now (sugar free) it has calcium-disodium-EDTA blended into it, how about that? Chlorine Dioxide treatment of water, living, work and vehicle spaces. Salt gargle rinse. DNA-TX bioenergetic transmissions of Sars-Cov-2 protein spikes critical resonance frequency to destroy along with anti-cancer frequencies via Rife BX/BY at high frequencies. Longitudinal waves

I have never heard of chlorine dioxide before in my entire life until 2024. Makes zero sense, unless you know about the “China Trap” via neurotechnology and AI that is preventing Americans from finding solutions that work to address the CCP bioweapons deployed on Americans. Now this information is out there so you can benefit from my knowledge that was shared with me by other good people. God bless.

List of References

[1] Chlorine Dioxide https://safrax.com/