I’ve been studying why certain traditions are in place for the state of prayer (cognitive state). In other words, why do we place our hands palm against palm straight in front of our body’s abdomin when we pray? Our body’s are a pattern made by our creator (e.g. think of your body as an antenna with billions to trillions of nanoscale DNA antennas inside of it, cause it literally is and the DNA communications with DNA-TX H-fields as per prior publications in Germany by Konstantine Meyl, who furthered Tesla’s pioneering work).

When we affix our hands palm-to-palm we close an electrical circuit (e.g. enable energy to flow from right arm to left arm and left to right arm).

When people sit cross-legged “Indian Sitting Position” we are also closing the circuit between our legs. When people sit cross-legged, hands palm-to-palm and in a state of grace our biofields are amplified by the enhanced energy flows.

Any configuration of the human body that closes the feet circuit and hands circuit enhances energy flow.

Intermediate Example: placing your arms behind your head as a rest for your head when thinking, contemplating or relaxing is enhancing energy flows in your body by closing the circuit from your brain 20 to 30 watts and your arms to your abdomin. The key item to note is biosymmetry for patterns. The more complex the pattern or body configuration the more information that is input/output with the universe.



Note, I do not support tattoos, as per bible we are instructed to not mark or cut our bodies. Further, tattoos have metals in them, that increase your probability of having health issues later on in life, cause metals are antennas for EMF in the spectrum.

Majority of electronic circuits utilize crystals for oscillators (e.g. the crystal is the enabler for digital clocks as when electrons flow into a crystal the crystal then transmits a frequency. Circuits with crystals are oscillators, some gated, sine wave, square wave, etc.

Figure 1: example of gate oscilaltor with a crystal | [] | that is in the MHz frequency range.

It is a known fact that crystals, utilized in clocks and electronic systems can amplify the spectrum (electromagnetic frequencies). Having your home built on crystals in a “-” sedimentary basin enhances health and well being by providing a grounded sink for abnormal or irregular harmonics into the “-”. Why? When I have built pump stations on fire trucks with electrical and water flows, we utilize the frame of the fire truck as the “ground” to absorb harmonics and serve as a reference point, since the fire truck is not actually grounded to earth due to the tires (yes, I know tires have steel in them, but in bulk the tires are insulators).

If you’d like to test how a “crystal” can transmit spectrum there are two main common and accessible types, one is a paramagnetic sink that removes paramagnetic materials and the other receives a signal and then transmits a signal (quartz).

Salt, which fragments synthetic biology materials, stray and unhealthy in the world, also serves as a sink for paramagnetic materials (e.g. when a white salt gets dirty) Quartz, which amplifies a given biofield. Not all biofields on people and life are equal after one has been born on earth, as the earth is paramagnetic and contaminates diamagnetic life upon birth, especially with dirty electrical grid harmonics brain entraining people as well as global Kalman Filters in satcom systems.

Simple experiment that anyone can do, go to a farm store and buy a salt block. The salt blocks cost $10 and then drill a hole into it and place a flicker free light bulb in the salt block. I say a salt block, because it has a large size and size makes a difference for crystals as well as their frequency (tuning). This salt block will fragment paramagnetic synthetic biology (nanotechnology) and from my experiments is healthy as it removes unhealthy paramagnetic contamination from the body and local surroundings. When a light is placed in the salt block it is an energy source, paramagnetic nanotechnology is attracted to energy sources, such as the human brain. If you have a higher powered energy source that is also a nanotechnology fragmentation trap (e.g. salt) then the paramagnetic nanotechnology in you and your surroundings is energy loving and will go to the higher power source. This is why old school incadescent light bulbs are higher watts and flicker free (analog) are better than LEDs. LEDs are lower watts, so the natural energy sinks for paramagnetic materials that used to be light bulbs and back into the electrical grid are slowly being removed over the decades and this is another reason why we are seeing increased nanotechnology issues, specifically paramagnetic nanotechnology as the paramagnetic sinks (higher wattage) in the homes are being removed.