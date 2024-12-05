Here is a new product line that I've utilized in the past and revisited given the recent bioenergetic works and these products are above and beyond others that I have found for toothpaste, soap, etc.

Figure 1: Dr. Bronner’s website https://www.drbronner.com/ [1]

I’d encourage everyone to try these products out and let me know your feedback. I currently utilize Dr Bronner’s product line to help repair and recover from the failed bioweapon attack on me, my family and company in 2022. I don’t have any ownership in Dr. Bronner’s product lines, but have noticed that I feel significantly better, refreshed and energized after utilizing the products of soap and toothpaste. Soaps have essential oils blended into them with calcium carbonates and other very helpful good ingredients for life and the soul.

Based upon the ingredients and my prior work on energetics, molecular weights and frequencies. I now know why I feel so much better after bathing, showering and brushing my teeth with Dr. Bronner’s product line. It is healthy, alive and high frequency countermeasures to paramagnetic bioweapons. Further, the ingredients neutralize adversarial synthetic biology (e.g. EDTA) and have strong anti-oxidants to counteract COVID (e.g. tocopherols).

I hope this information helps you and also Dr. Bronner’s team/group. The ingredients in these soaps, toothpaste and cleaners are all written about in the bible and ancient holy books/scriptures.

