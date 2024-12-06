After doing a lot of research on blenders, I went with a “Vitamix” that is Made in America. However, I actually found an old school blender by “Vitamix” that has a neat pour spout built into the side of it, so you can keep on blending all day long and keep the blender in one piece. This is the “Vita-mix 3600” and it by far the best blender that I have ever owned and worked with in my entire life. The generation from WW2 built things to last, not engineered-obsolescence (e.g. cheap chinaccp pumps that last a year at best).

Collard greens, carrots, apples, apple cider vinegar w/the mother, honey and plant based protein mixtures with well water or distilled water are the ingredients that I’m utilizing. I then utilize a vortex stainless steel straw to ensure the food enters my digestive system and does not get messed with through the horrid CCP smart bioweapon that is being removed rapidly, inclusive of contamination.

After receiving this blender today and running some meals through it, oxygenated. I feel refreshed and better prepared for tomorrow.

Encourage everyone to consider consuming their food through a blender system with protein, apple cider vinegar w/the mother, honey and non-nightshade foods. The blender oxygenates your food, mixes it in a “vortex” fashion (bioenergetics insights here) and more importantly homogenizes any synthetic biology from a macro scale to a micro-scale. If you add water, potable with some chlorine dioxide in it, then you further help to degrade any viruses, fungi, mold, etc. from the food mixture. Keep in mind bacteria are removed by chlorine dioxide so I only dose with a slight amount and then of course take probiotics or a swig of the apple cider vinegar w/the mother after consuming the liquid well oxygenated food, as apple cider viengar w/the mother has probiotics in it already.