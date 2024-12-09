This is information everyone should have been taught, but has not. Our blood type determines the optimum food and diet that we should consume. If we do not eat living foods per our blood type then we are uninformed, majority of humankind is uninformed.

Figure 1: Common and economically accessible blood type at home test kit.

Blood contains plasma and red blood cells RBCs, both of which determine our blood type A, B, AB or O and “+” or “-”.

Figure 2: Blood Type and Antigens https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blood_type

Literally, the book by Dr. Peter J. D’Adamo with Catherine Whitney “Eat Right 4 Your Type”

“Type A or Type AB blood have an overall higher rate of cancer and poorer oods of survival than Type O and Type B”, “The Cancer-Lectin Connection”, “Breast Cancer, Immunotherapy”

From my review 80% of the food products sold at grocery stores are not healthy for people. This % increases when you go to “food desert” regions to 95%+

Blood Type O is the universal donor, depending upon “-” or “+” it is plasma or RBCs that are universal donor. Typically first to run out in an emergency is Blood Type O. Therefore, CCP is attacking Blood Type O first with smart bioweapons as part of their unrestricted warfare as well as contaminating the food supplies that Blood Type O consumes and eats.

ACTION

Buy the book by Dr. Peter J. D’Adamo and a blood type test kit that lets you test and confirm your blood type at home for A, B, AB or O and if you have “-” or “+” blood.

Blood Type O are the hunter killers and Type A are the cultivators and farmers. The foods listed in the bible New Testament match Blood Type O and the foods listed in the bible Old Testament match Blood Type A for health and wellness.

INSIGHT INTO CCP USE OF THIS KNOWEDGE

CCP unrestricted warfare is reducing democratic nation states Type O blood population count to make the people passive and marked with ChinaCCP smart bioweapons for “technocommunism”. Majority of humankind is Type O currently and by all means CCP is waging genomic and bioweapon smart (nanotechnology/neurotechnology) war on humankind. CCP knows that by eliminating Type O people in the world the remainder will be less strong and easier to take over.

List of References

[1] Dr. Peter J. D’Adamo with Catherine Whitney “Eat Right 4 Your Type”