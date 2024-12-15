I've been able to rapidly remove a lot of this horrid bioweapon junk from my body through the use of essential oils and crystals from medicinal trees. After 1.5 hours of treatment I had results.

Figure 1: Bioweapons comprised of fungus, protein plaques, COVID and parasites removed after 1.5 hours. Initial removal started at 30 minutes. Removal through mouth from head, neck and other parts of body.

If you are interested in having your body and mind cleansed of bioweapons (e.g. parasites, COVID, etc.) from an engineering perspective then sign-up at www.electrostasis.com/onboarding a project by Reactwell immediately.

I’m utilizing these crystals from medicinal trees to remove the horrid bioweapons in combination with the bioenergetic clinic treatments that I’ve built-out.

I was also able to regenerate my damaged teeth roots so I don’t need to have any teeth pulled per dental visit, this took about half a year of bioenergetic treatments. There are still worn parts of the teeth from the bioweapon Bruxism after effects, CCP smart bioweapons are truly evil. Don’t let CCP mess with you, be proactive and preventative. Go here www.electrostasis.com/onboarding

Figure 2: Myrrh gum sap from a NATO nation state not a BRIC nation state. [1,2]

Basically, I figured out how to apply some of the writings in the bible with physics from an engineer (builder) perspective. This service is now available at www.electrostasis.com/onboarding to those in need. The results speak for themselves, in 30 minutes the following sample came out on its’ own from my body.

Figure 3: Initial sample that literally “came out on its’ own” from my body through mouth. The smart bioweapon was repelled by the use of Myrrh gum in combination with a lot of other new and conventional physics technology that I have in the bioenergetic prototype room.

