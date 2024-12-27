Cognitive Integrity 171: Salt and its' use in Mouth Rinse/Gargle, Sinus Rinse and Halotherapy
Salt solves a lot of problems and I have tried out all three of these methods with success. Now I'm writing about it to help inform others that salt w/ iodine in it needs to be in your daily routine.
Okay, I’ve been testing out salt water mouth rinse/wash after eating and before sleep, sinus rinse with salt mixture and halotherapy (passive and active). Salt works to keep you clean and healthy.
ACTION
Daily salt water gargle and rinse (2x) after each meal. It is now proven that this helps to reduce impact of Sars-Cov-2 and other airborne viruses and fungus. [1,2]
Daily sinus rinse for irrigation with Niel Med or a Saline packet nasal wash system that lets you do a single nostril per wash. I place the nasal wash system with deionized or distilled water (with trace chlorine dioxide added in addition to the salt) on one nostril and then utilize my thumb to seal the other nostril. I then irrigate the sinus cavities and the fluid flows out through the back of the throat. I then feel the saline water flow into the eustachian tube, where it hits some of the smart bioweapon audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT that is being removed in me.
After completing steps 1 and 2 I then drink some green tea with vitamin c (ascorbic acid) (not from China).
Halotherapy is the use of a passive or active salt room where there is salt present in a controlled humidity and temperature environment or where there is an active machine with salt water being dispersed in the room (active). I have a room where I work, the computer hardware is in a block box and the active salt therapy is extremely helpful with temperature and humidity controls. I first cleaned the room with concentrated chlorine dioxide and also gassed out the room with the chlorine dioxide.
The use of salt is low cost, simple and effective from my experience countering pathogens, the worst of the worst, CCP smart bioweapons. The use of salt in the actionable steps 1,2,3 above will benefit everyone.
List of References
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7266767/
https://acaai.org/news/new-study-gargling-with-salt-water-may-help-prevent-covid-hospitalization/
https://www.cdc.gov/naegleria/prevention/sinus-rinsing.html
