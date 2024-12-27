Daily salt water gargle and rinse (2x) after each meal. It is now proven that this helps to reduce impact of Sars-Cov-2 and other airborne viruses and fungus. [1,2]

Daily sinus rinse for irrigation with Niel Med or a Saline packet nasal wash system that lets you do a single nostril per wash. I place the nasal wash system with deionized or distilled water (with trace chlorine dioxide added in addition to the salt) on one nostril and then utilize my thumb to seal the other nostril. I then irrigate the sinus cavities and the fluid flows out through the back of the throat. I then feel the saline water flow into the eustachian tube, where it hits some of the smart bioweapon audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT that is being removed in me.



Figure 1: Sinus Rinse with desalinated water, a sterile clean bottle and saline salt packets added to the water reservoir. [3]

Figure 2: Eustachian tube rinse from sinus to clear audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT

After completing steps 1 and 2 I then drink some green tea with vitamin c (ascorbic acid) (not from China).

