Select Committee on China depositions confirm China CCP Mind Control Technology, biotechnology (brain control) testing on millions of Uyghur Muslims in internment camps and ban of the groups by America's Commerce Department.

Wired and wireless cyborg lab rats, animals and people. [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ]

Scroll to 1:40 minutes for deposition hearing mention of China CCP Brain Control technology and organization ban list.

US Blacklist of China CCP Brain Control bases technology organizations. China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes of using biotechnology "to support Chinese military end uses and end users, to include purported brain-control weaponry," notice in the Federal Register

China CCP has actively deployed their brain control weaponry on the world, end users on CCP owned smart apps like TiK Tok are the useful idiots for China CCP internationally now.

