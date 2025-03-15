We are now witnessing the end of Soft Diplomacy directly due to Artificial Intelligence AI Biology Cyber Physical System BCPS war between the free world vs. China.

Special Advisor to the U.S. Agency for Global Media [2]

Question: Why would Trump Administration and Musk DOGE dismantle Radio Free Asia via cutting funding? Think about it for a minute then read the answer below.

Answer: China CCP PLA 2016 BRAIN initiative with bionanotechnology has systematically deployed their AI BCPS into the population of China and any vassal nation states of China, such that “soft diplomacy” does not work anymore as the population base is programmed directly with bionanotechnology mind control technology. America’s AI BCPS has enough information from the persecuted journalists at Radio Free Asia, which have had 24+ of their family members persecuted by China CCP, imprisoned and jailed simply due to the fact that Radio Free Asia journalists are not toting, but countering the China CCP party line.

Therefore, in times of a hyperwar Trade War with China CCP PLA vs. the free world, “soft diplomacy” no longer makes a difference cause the populations are now Artificial Intelligence AI linked with bionanotechnology. Welcome to 5th and 6th generation unrestricted war. Oh, and by the way the nanotech is globally pervasive. The only way to have independent cognitive freedom now is to repel it with a force field, have your own AI BCPS, have your own PEMF ELF on body, reside under salted water with protections in place, reside in a shielded building with protections in place or leave earth.

As America repositions resources to fight the good fight against China CCP, AI BCPS has moved to the tip of the spear for those on and in the loop, unknowingly for those in the NATO loop uncontaminated and knowingly for those on the loop by AI BCPS decision or their own accord, reverse engineering and free will.

List of References:

[1 ] https://www.npr.org/2025/03/10/nx-s1-5322493/radio-free-europe-asia-liberty-voice-of-america-usagm-kari-lake-doge

[2] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kari_Lake