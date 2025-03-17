Cognitive Integrity 178: Eucalyptus, Peppermint and Tea Tree Essential Oil Soaps for Face and Body Wash to Repel Bugs
After testing non-essential oil of eucalyptus, peppermint and tea tree oil based soaps and then eucalyptus, peppermint and tea tree oil based soaps. Eucalyptus oil repel unclean bugs and attract bees.
The brands I have tried and prefer are Dr. Bronner soaps. There are also Essential Earth soaps as well that's are clean and pure. Both soap brands have salt added to them, tocopherols and citric acid. I am of the professional opinion that Dr. Bronner has further properties imprinted and that big corp brands do not. This is why I choose Dr. Bronner soaps over all others.
Other clean and pure soap brands that work better than Dove and Irish Spring (what I benchmarked against). The bar version of Irish Spring is not smart labeled (a plus).
