Salt & light are two key ingredients in combating adversarial "wetware" (bionanotechnology, audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT).

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bionanotechnology and best hygiene practices, as an engineer, that I utilize daily to continue degrading adversarial bionanotechnology and weaponized pathogens.

ACTION: After every meal gargle with salted clean water (preferably warm) to destroy any biofilms based upon nanotech and pathogens. Kosher salt is my personal preference.

Figure 1: Kosher salt on right compared to table salt with iodine on left. [1]

List of references:

[1] https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Comparison_of_Table_Salt_with_Kitchen_Salt.png#mw-jump-to-license