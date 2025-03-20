Cognitive Integrity 179: Warm Salted Water Mouth Wash & Gargle after Every Meal
Salt & light are two key ingredients in combating adversarial "wetware" (bionanotechnology, audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT).
Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bionanotechnology and best hygiene practices, as an engineer, that I utilize daily to continue degrading adversarial bionanotechnology and weaponized pathogens.
ACTION: After every meal gargle with salted clean water (preferably warm) to destroy any biofilms based upon nanotech and pathogens. Kosher salt is my personal preference.
Figure 1: Kosher salt on right compared to table salt with iodine on left. [1]
List of references:
What about rinsing with grape juice or red wine and spitting out? Neo does this regularly