Today I started to dose borax's (sodium borate containing boron, sodium, oxygen and hydrogen crystals) into my morning smoothie [ microdose of a several milligrams or so ] and had immediate results in increased cognitive clarity and reduced data in the flow intercepts via the residual CNT. In fact the residual slime and mold junk from the bioweapon fallout started to move inside of my body, perhaps left overs or a residual rope worm with CCP bionanotechnology (unstructured form is known as Morgellons) in it messing with DOD/NATO AI BCPS at lower amplitude and requiring closer proximity. [1] When you are dosed with adversarial audio video nanotechnology CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT the process of removing it in bulk from my experience results in the removed material resembling Morgellons, due to the designer CNT and WPT being removed in an unstructured manner.

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but countermeasures to China CCP bioweapons, inclusive of synthetic biology, Fumis Vermis, graphene oxides and Morgellons.

I recently learned that mined borax ore with boron in it, provided it is screened (up to the individual to do USP eval on the additives, just like a sea salt, if comes with other stuff from earth), has anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-mold, anti-parasite, anti-bacterial, anti-insect and anti-biofilm properties in the human body. Therefore, since I have been washing cloths with borax for months now and doing a salt and borax bath for many months with observed biofilms and graphene oxide removal external. I decided it time to prove out if dosing (small micro doses) of borax boron would help to mitigate the remnant of this synbionanotechnolgy and rope worm junk in me. It is working, my smart phone is not getting data in the flow intercepted over WiFi as easily, which means the borax is actively disrupting the adversarial “wetware” bionanotechnology after an initial internal first dose added to my morning vegetable bases smoothie.

Figure 1: Borax ore [2]

I also started adding a small amount of borax to my nasal rinse and wash as well as gargling with salt water and borax mixture. A lot of the industrial espionage and weaponized nanotechnology is dosed via air, such as in a building or innovation campus (e.g. La Kretz Innovation Campus in DTLA with high probability where I got dosed giving a China CCP delegation a tour per request of City of Los Angeles… turns out they were stealing our work and our brain data with their BRAIN 2016 initiative biotech) for CCP to steal product ideas from the unwitting minds of those dosed, so sinus rinse makes perfect sense as a first line of defense.

