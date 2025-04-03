After confirming via CAT scan that there is some weird nanotech on left side of brain after confirming magnetic field response to the material, I nailed it today with a 2.4 Tesla magnetic pulser and it worked to degrade the magnetic nanotechnology!

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but adversarial nanotechnology countermeasures. If you require medical advice go talk to your doctor. On average doctors in America in public domain are extremely mis-informes about advanced physics technology use cases.

Here is what I added to my protocol to remove an adversarial nanotech weapon after breaking through the China CCP trap with the near field (temporary use only, be careful with near field patterns as you are tinkering with the arrow of time with respect to you).

Figure 1: Magnetic Pulser

Brandon Iglesias Updated Protocol:

NEW! Magnetic Pulser at greater than 2.4 Tesla that discharges magnetic spike waves within shorter than millisecond time intervals and can recharge fast or have a near steady state capacitor system so it can run fast pulsing large Tesla without slow down as you ramp up the Tesla power output. I utilize the unit when hydrated with antioxidant alkaline spring water that is reverse osmosis and UV treated. Time operating unit 20 to 40 minutes every other day. Body usage, across entire body with focus on vagus nerve system. The system is terrific at destroying adversarial nanotechnology and biofilms. After utilizing the magnetic pulser I then utilize a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to move the destroyed and hard to get to paramagnetic and feromagnetic nanotech outside of the body and into the blood stream and lymph node system. Time operating the hand held vortexer is 15 to 20 minutes. After nailing the nanotechnology with magnetic fields at 2.4+ Tesla I then do a menthol (pharma utilizes this to move nanoparticles and nanotech through membranes) bath with Epsom salt after a quick shower. Bath time soaking full body is roughly 20 to 30 minutes. All day and night long I run DNA-TX H-field on 10 channels for various pathogens, nanotech, graphene oxides and DNA based bioweapons via viral payload packages. I daily dose with colloidal silver, copper and at times gold. The gold system is my focus to make an accessible at home unit for DIY supplementation.

The above is enabling my body to transition out paramagnetic adversarial nanotech and in-situ replace it with diamagnetic nanotech as the magnetic fields select for paramagnetic and feromagnetic nanotech. Therefore the resistance that I have to the fields around me decreases and not only do I remove a covert assassination weapon non-invasively installed in me by China CCP PLA and their proxies, but I am transitioning my body to being quick by eliminating the resistance and destroying the ability for any third party to cybernetically interrogate me.