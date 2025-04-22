Here are the four essential diamagnetic metals to repel magnetic nanotechnology poison being utilized by various state and non-state actors to attack key people and minds in the free world. This information is for key people with resources, each state or country’s elite families, executives responsible for a lot of human beings, priests and holy leaders not caught in China CCP trap yet, political leaders, insurance underwriters, family offices and private equity. I guess this could apply to venture capital gals and guys (think Kauffman Foundation program people for Venture Capital as well as the global scholars that I studied with for Hard Science & Engineering commercialization), but more to VC investors that need to be shielded from CCP nanotech attacks. I lost family (e.g. covert AI murdered and also protective measures to self-distance) and over $20MM from this covert attack by CCP PLA proxy business surrogates.

INPUTS INTO THE HUMAN BODY

ACCESSORIES ON THE HUMAN BODY

ACCESSORIES TO THE HUMAN BODY

IN THE HUMAN BODY

Important Observation: I’ve prayed in the proper form (hands flat together and thumbs crossed with the forehead facing upwards to the heavens and placed in my mind the image of the DNA in my body going from normal to cruciform structure with a terahertz laser transmitting frequencies into my blood and had magnetic nanotechnology fly off of my body with the feeling of a prick/pin being removed where I had been prior attacked with magnetic nanotechnology poison. An important point is that I raised my frontal lobe of the brain and pushed energy into it as some call “popping the prawn”. Perhaps some of the junk that was removed were mesogens with nemetic crystals (e.g. time pointers for near field AI BCPS systems). The point is with the human body energized in a pulsating magnetic field with laser light into the blood and focus and intention on prayer with the human body pattern in the correct form to amplify light and the brain detoxified and frontal lobe free (not restrained by CCP brain weaponry tentacles) and pituitary/pineal gland clean… interesting things happen to our bodies that are not just neurotechnology with synthetic biology explained away as there is a fusion of nanotech diamagnetic synthetic biology overlaid on top of our clean biological systems amplifying light. Our bodies are now the battle ground between good and evil on earth, more so than before as distance does not separate God’s people from evil (CCP land) anymore. Remember the demon of earth resides in Asia (specifically China and the southern parts of China CCP were historically called Jin, which are from the dark side of the pattern and what we call evil.