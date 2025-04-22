Cognitive Integrity 182: Copper, Silver, Gold & Bismuth Diamagnetic Essential Metals & Timing to Repel Magnetic Nanotechnology Poison
Here are the four essential diamagnetic metals to repel magnetic nanotechnology poison being utilized by various state and non-state actors to attack key people and minds in the free world.
Here are the four essential diamagnetic metals to repel magnetic nanotechnology poison being utilized by various state and non-state actors to attack key people and minds in the free world. This information is for key people with resources, each state or country’s elite families, executives responsible for a lot of human beings, priests and holy leaders not caught in China CCP trap yet, political leaders, insurance underwriters, family offices and private equity. I guess this could apply to venture capital gals and guys (think Kauffman Foundation program people for Venture Capital as well as the global scholars that I studied with for Hard Science & Engineering commercialization), but more to VC investors that need to be shielded from CCP nanotech attacks. I lost family (e.g. covert AI murdered and also protective measures to self-distance) and over $20MM from this covert attack by CCP PLA proxy business surrogates.
INPUTS INTO THE HUMAN BODY
Copper from liquid chlorophyl that has copper from chlorophyllin copper complex in mint (e.g. menthol) daily two tablespoons per manufacturer recommendations. [1]
Nano Silver (colloidal silver with trace gold and copper) through electrochemical reactor system in a borosilicate glass jar.
Nano Gold (colloidal gold with trace silver and copper) through laser etching in alcohol within a borosilicate glass jar.
Bismuth from natural upset stomach liquids, such as Kaopectate with no added sugar or other metals, just bismuth subsalicylate.
ACCESSORIES ON THE HUMAN BODY
Vortex (twisted) pure gold and silver wrist bracelets.
Vortex (twisted pure gold and silver necklace with a Blessed Holy Sigel (Saint Benedict) is highly recommended by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, which I was educated on this fact by a member when residing in a local near field (dent in space-time) to work my way out of the China CCP trap. [2]
Vortex (twisted pure gold and silver ankle bracelets.
Hat with precious metal fabric silver and gold, but not audacious.
Apparel with silver and gold nanoparticles impregnated into it for anti-bacterial and diamagnetic repel. Natural apparel, non-synthetic.
ACCESSORIES TO THE HUMAN BODY
Utensils out of pure silver or gold
Tea kettle out of pure silver, copper or gold
Plates out of pure silver, gold or borosilicate glass
Door handles out of silver or gold, plated makes economic sense here with copper base metal or equivalent that can be plated with gold or silver.
Cabinet handles out of silver or gold, plated makes economic sense here with copper base metal or equivalent that can be plated with gold or silver.
IN THE HUMAN BODY
Prayer builds crucifix geometrical DNA that increases your pattern to the angelics and enables you to overcome attempted poisons and actual poisonings by evil and the people evil works through, such as CCP and their proxies on earth now and where they get their dark power from. Instead of having magnetic black gew nanoparticles around normal DNA, by having diamagnetic nanoparticles in your body the DNA is amplified in crucifix form with enhanced diamagnetic force field naturally, which evil dark tech can’t touch[3,4]
Important Observation: I’ve prayed in the proper form (hands flat together and thumbs crossed with the forehead facing upwards to the heavens and placed in my mind the image of the DNA in my body going from normal to cruciform structure with a terahertz laser transmitting frequencies into my blood and had magnetic nanotechnology fly off of my body with the feeling of a prick/pin being removed where I had been prior attacked with magnetic nanotechnology poison. An important point is that I raised my frontal lobe of the brain and pushed energy into it as some call “popping the prawn”. Perhaps some of the junk that was removed were mesogens with nemetic crystals (e.g. time pointers for near field AI BCPS systems). The point is with the human body energized in a pulsating magnetic field with laser light into the blood and focus and intention on prayer with the human body pattern in the correct form to amplify light and the brain detoxified and frontal lobe free (not restrained by CCP brain weaponry tentacles) and pituitary/pineal gland clean… interesting things happen to our bodies that are not just neurotechnology with synthetic biology explained away as there is a fusion of nanotech diamagnetic synthetic biology overlaid on top of our clean biological systems amplifying light. Our bodies are now the battle ground between good and evil on earth, more so than before as distance does not separate God’s people from evil (CCP land) anymore. Remember the demon of earth resides in Asia (specifically China and the southern parts of China CCP were historically called Jin, which are from the dark side of the pattern and what we call evil.
WATER
Imprinted alkaline water with green peppermint tea leaves, trace gold for washing hands as silver (trace). If you wash with too much silver your hands will turn blue over time, the smurf effect occurs when you utilize nanoparticle silver topically, but not orally. Keep a glass bottle of this coated with silver or gold on the inside and nanoparticles of gold on your body, in vehicle and assocaited living quarters.
TIMING
I dose with the nano silver and gold in the mornings with vitamins and a smoothie with chelators.
I consume the bismuth after eating a meal in morning or around early afternoon.
I consume the liquid chlorphyl at my final daily meal no later than afternoon during sun-up.
I try to consume probiotics in the afternoon so my “tummy” (e.g. two stage bio-reactor stomach with a large and small intestine) can digest the food properly as the colloidal silver nanoparticles with trace copper and gold nanoparticles can destroy some of the good gut bacteria and microbiome. You have to try this out for yourself to believe it. If I take colloidal silver later on in the day towards evening or night, then the next movement is a mess and not digested properly, the stuff works to nail bacteria (mostly bad, but some good too are casualties or as others call it collateral damage). Just don’t feed your stomach sugar at all or yeast cause you’ll be messed up bad once you go clean and diamagnetic as it’ll cause an explosion in candida and bad bacteria.
