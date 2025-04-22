Here is the human body's equivalent of being refined when cast through biblical codex and refining processes for diamagnetic elements silver and gold.

Figure 1: 0.925 Sterling Silver Ring from Jerusalem where Zechariah 14 925 is spoken in Hebrew, a universally biosymmetric and consistent language that writes itself into our reality when pronunciation correctly. This is how to validate and verify the letters are pronounced correctly by visually observing the letter written into the universe through applied cymatics [2]

Diamagnetic element refining utilizes the spectrum, pyrometallurgical, chelation and electrochemical processes, which aim to separate pure silver and gold from impurities. We are supposed to per biblical codex apply the same to our bodies as stated “through the fire, and will refine them as silver is refined, and will try them as gold is tried; they shall call on my name, and I will hear them” Zechariah, 14 925 and anyone in the precious metals or jewelry business knows that 925 is sterling silver standard and Zechariah, 14 925 states how to refine the human body as if it was to be a pure silver mixture. From my work with sterling silver and visiting some of the world’s largest jewelry districts the sterling silver depending upon mine actually has copper, gold and other trace diamagnetic metals in it as well as silver.

What does this mean from an engineering, material science, nanotechnology and pattern point of view when caste through far-field and near-field spectrum knowledge ( ncommon knowledge) as only the correct pattern “quality” can connect with its’ transmitter (e.g. in this case the angelics)? As it is stated our creator measures quality through trying a human only after being refined.

FIRE is good for human kind to be cleansed? Why camp fires are natural infrared IR, near infrared and heat sources that immerse the human body in terahertz frequencies. Land owners who clear land regularly go to the spa and get NIR and IR light and in humid areas also get a sauna when having a bonfire.



How many people have adjusted their body chemistry with sulfur and gold nanoparticles and then sat by a camp fire? I have. What insights do I have from this experience? my sensitivity to the heat and flame was significantly higher than not being comprised of nanoparticle gold and sulfur via garlic. It is cleansing and I know this first hand while working on various pathways to remove the horrid CCP magnetic nanotechnology poison that I was dosed with.



The silver refining method “calcination” is within the fire space for the human body after washing in a salt and light bath comprised of carbonates. I know first hand from my primary experience cleansing my body of the magnetic nanotechnoloy that carbonates are required to purge and clean the human body of paramagnetic/feromagnetic (e.g. magnetic) poisons. ROASTING Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation (EBOO) and Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Treatments HBOT

FREQUENCY RIFE and PEMF H-field are the biocompatible “smelting” of the human body because every impurity has a critical resonance frequency and the magnetic nanotechnology and biological poisons have a specific vibration that can be amplified through pulsed square waves, heated at nanoscale and destroyed to form a slag that is removed through carrier essential oil solvents, such as menthol but also DMSO (e.g. tree and plant extracts). Immersing the human body in the proper water cleansing bath then the top of the water has slag that can be skimmed off. I have done this and confirmed this is how the “smelting” method works on the human body through use of pulsed square wave harmonics up to the 11th harmonic through Scoon and Holland effects with the required essential biocompatible solvents and salts. I am now exploring longitudinal wave sequences to further assist with more complex pattern creation to assist in this process as well as imprinting the human body and DNA through pre-cursor engine technology.

CHELATION and FREQUENCY is “Cupellation” where heavy metals and impurities are moved from the tissues and into the bloodstream where chelators such as garlic and calcium-disodium-EDTA them pull the impurities into the blood stream for removal and more advanced magnetic vortex systems can also utilize EEBO to remove the blood from the body in a closed loop while actively utilizing spintronic tech to remove the heavy metal poisons and toxins with the validation and verification of the method working through “dark field microscopy” which is very rare to find at any public or private clinic in America from my primary experience. Only “gifted” people that entered medicine and did not get fooled by CCP captured pharma drug pushers have figured this one out in the world.

Chlorine Dioxide Solution CDS is “Miller Process” for the human body and is biocompatible when utilized appropriately as CDS is utilized to clean drinking water for back packers and hikers in remote areas where no other clean water is available.

Known Silver Refining Methods:

Calcination: Organic compounds and volatile impurities are burned off by heating the ore in a controlled atmosphere.

Roasting: Oxidizes silver-containing minerals, converting them into forms more easily smelted.

Smelting: Melting the ore and other materials in a furnace to separate the silver from other metals. Impurities may form a slag that is skimmed off the top.

Cupellation: A historical method involving heating a silver-lead alloy in a porous crucible, where lead is oxidized and absorbed by the crucible, leaving behind pure silver.

Miller Process: Uses chlorine gas to selectively dissolve and remove silver and other base metals from molten gold.

Known Body Refining Methods:

Salt: Fragments nanotechnology and destroys bacteria, viruses, etc.

Light: Required for vitamin D synthesis as well as Dinshah quality of color insights learned from applied medicine that is suppressed now, but seeing a renaisance through use of light beds and panels for NIR/IR, yellow lights for bug repel, violet lights for bug attract into a bug zapper

Prayer in Light and Salt (Salt Room):

Required to build cruciform DNA patterns connect one to the heavens and repel magnetic and necrosis materials on earth.

How to clean tarnished silver and a tarnished human body?

Steps to clean at home: [1]

Line a shallow pan with foil for silver or an iron porcelain bath tub for human body. Pour boiling water into the pan for silver or warm water for human body in bath tub. Add 1 part baking soda and 1 part salt to the water. (For small batches of silver jewelry 1-2 tbsp should be sufficient and it takes a cup or so for a bath tub to cleanse a human body) Place your silver pieces in the solution on top of the foil or human body into bath tub. Allow pieces to soak for up to 15 minutes or for up to 30 minutes with human body. For the human body drag a white cotton clean cloth with essential oils across the skin applying pressure and feel the resistance in the areas where magnetic nanotech exists. Watch the tarnishing disappear! Remove your jewelry when water has cooled and dry them with a soft cloth. Wash your body with a white cloth.

Now wear your body and your diamagnetic accessories with style and enjoy your new shine or as others say glow, but make sure to imprint insect repel frequencies else the necrosis/disease/paramagnetic/magnetic bugs will fly into you! (see clip from Aeon flux where a bug tried to fly into the eye of an actor on there, I have had this experience first hand when in the near field and silvered, it stucked and gave me a headache). Again, I am going through this process to remove magnetic nanotech poison from CCP and the insights gained in my humble opinion have parsed the bible’s CODEX into some further actionable steps.

So what about the testing and weighing part, only God knows how that part works however I have reverse engineered part of it by understanding how levitation works and DNA cruciform DNA works to extrapolate into floating and walking on water capability if the testing and weighing part is successful and the human body is imprinted with patterns and having DNA cruciform patterns enhanced by a silver clean and gold tested body that has patterns receiving power from the angelics in heaven. Without a clean body and mind we are not able to communicate with the angelics I/O.