Natural salt is better because ancient algae and cyanobacteria with trace minerals are why natural salt is better for human consumption than refined salt. Iodine is still essential for human health, so natural salt enriched with iodine enrichment is a market gap that I will be filling first on DIY basis and then for friends and family next.

If interested in natural iodine enriched salt, email me at brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com

Why is natural salt better? (think Utah salt, Himalayan salt, Irish salt from ancient mineralized salt deposits), not fresh sea water salt.

Figure 1: Himalayan salt crystals [1]

Simple, natural salt has zeolites and sorbents in it via ancient algae and cyanobacteria such as coccolithophors with trace minerals and a diversity of salt ions, not just sodium chloride, but also carbonates with calcium and phosphates as well as magnesium. The essential element missing is iodine.

So, why is Himalayan salt pink? Cause of the ancient algae and cyanobacteria in it that has astaxanthin, a carotenoid that gives the pink color.

ACTION: Ancient salts from underground mines are the preferred source to avoid heavy metal contamination from the industrial revolution and now CCP coal power plants along with India coal power plants. In other words to have actual healthy natural salt you need to know if it is mines from ancient underground sources not contaminated with heavy metals. I prefer Himalayan salt over all other natural salts due to the diversity of minerals, algae and cyanobacteria with useful sorbents and zeolites. The only issue is now that China CCP coal power plants are polluting this precious salt source, of stored on the surface or surface extracted, that is exported globally, so chelators like calcium-disodium-EDTA now have to be added to remove the heavy metal contamination.

List of References:

[1] https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Himalayan_salt