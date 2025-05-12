Today I started dosing with "Neuro-Immune Infection Control" for anti-viral, anti-yeast, anti-fungal and bacteria inhibitor. The supplement has useful ingredients: grapefruit seed extract (healthy for blood type O people instead of the less healthy oranges), grape seed extract (healthy for blood type O people), olive leaf extract (healthy for pretty much everyone), elderberry fruit extract, monolaurin, L-lysine HCl and cinnamon. The quantity is 60 servings per day per bottle with a fair cost of $10.

I am at the point where there is simply a residual amount of persistent “unknown” material in my brain and CNS linked to my gut that is very challenging to further degrade and have started this neuro-immune dosing along with going with an updated metals test to check changes over the past couple of years in reducing heavy metal contamination inside of my body.

The PEMF H-field local Tesla pulser continues to perform the magnetic nanotech junk and biofilms very well when utilizes in combination with DNA-TX H-field transmitters nailing graphene molecular weights. Here is a urine sample showing the bulk removal of the contamination with nanotech and biofilms as seeing is believing:

The junk at the top is simply not normal in urine and appeared after sitting for a 24 hour period and resembles nanotechnology macro-scale accumulation with possible biofilms. I am very interested to see if this product helps to further degrade the biofilms inside of me encapsulating the magnetic nanotechnology poison when utilizes with PEMF H-field Tesla pulser at 1+ Tesla as well as DNA-TX H-field.

One additional item to note, today while working with the PEMF H-field Tesla pulser, after continued morning dosing with colloidal nanoparticles silver with trace gold, copper chlorophyll and bismuth on a primarily vegetarian diet with added iron and zinc and at times salted Kosher meats and fish, the Tesla pulser was not starting up correctly while I was holding the coils. I had to not hold the PEMF H-field coils and then have the machine powered on and emergized with discharges at normal level to then interact with the machine. This indicates my body and biofield while in contact with the PEMF H-field pulser was interacting with the EMF fields of it such that there was biofeedback from my body back into the machine that was preventing it from discharging at the appropriate voltage and H-Field power level. This is an interesting observation that I will have to look into furthe as the interaction with the machine clearly required me to not be in contact with it for it to function properly.