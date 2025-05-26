Cognitive Integrity 187: Diatomaceous Earth (DE) Food Grade to counter Nanotech Contamination
This past week, I started testing out DE as a food additive and have experienced improvements in health and cognitive clarity, why? Answer here.
DE acts as a sorbent and selectively remove toxins and keeps the liquids in the body.
Silica and calcium carbonate in the form of coccolithophores (also found in Himalayan salt and Salt lamps with incandescent or halogen bulbs at least at 40 watts) scavenge contamination and remove it from the body.
DE repels insects, acts as a natural insect repellent [1]
I am now adding food grade DE material into majority of food consumed going forward. The food I now consume matches my blood type, has natural chelators in it and has garlic or onion or cilantro and is clean. I do not eat meat or fish, if it is not Kosher prepared. I do not eat yeast or yeast extract or added sugar. I minimize any and all non-organic food (e.g. avoid GMO) and avoid food from China or from China owned and controlled supply chains (e.g. use of China CCP controlled pharmaceuticals in the livestock that contaminates every animal and everyone in the food chain after the nanotech from CCP pharma is injected and non-invasively dosed.
No to china CCP.
Weaponized Pathogen Nanotechnology (e.g. morgellons disease that includes myiasis) and rope worm (weaponized) is degraded by DE from my applied research. As always check with your local legal authority to verify any product claims. The counterstrike of WPT and adversarial nanotechnology is currently the Wild West, so everyone is on their own. I am simply communcating what is working for me to decontaminate from being poisoned by adversarial nanotechnolology (weaponized).
Hello Brandon. I have been doing what I can to follow your guidance as much as possible for me. I recently ordered Graviola/Soursop. I was hoping for help with blood pressure. I only just discovered that it is sourced from China. I sent an inquiry about it.
This was their response.
"Our soursop is cultivated and harvested in the nutrient-rich soils of Yunnan Province, an area known for producing premium-quality soursop. To ensure peak freshness and exceptional quality, we process and package the fruit immediately after harvest. We maintain a facility in Hainan Province, close to the growing site, to handle the soursop with the utmost care, preserving its natural purity and flavor."
"While some customers have concerns about products sourced from China, please rest assured that our facility is FDA certified, and we perform thorough quality testing on all our soursop"
How can we possibly know if a food/health supplement is sourced from China or not without their disclosure? I also discovered that one of the medications that I was prescribed was from China. How do we escape this? The company for the Graviola assured me that their product was thouroughly tested and get this. They said it was FDA approved. How is that possible?
Thanks for the new info about DE.