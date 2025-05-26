This past week, I started testing out Diatomaceous Earth (DE) as a food additive and have experienced improvements in health and cognitive clarity, why?

DE acts as a sorbent and selectively remove toxins and keeps the liquids in the body. Silica and calcium carbonate in the form of coccolithophores (also found in Himalayan salt and Salt lamps with incandescent or halogen bulbs at least at 40 watts) scavenge contamination and remove it from the body. DE repels insects, acts as a natural insect repellent [1]

I am now adding food grade DE material into majority of food consumed going forward. The food I now consume matches my blood type, has natural chelators in it and has garlic or onion or cilantro and is clean. I do not eat meat or fish, if it is not Kosher prepared. I do not eat yeast or yeast extract or added sugar. I minimize any and all non-organic food (e.g. avoid GMO) and avoid food from China or from China owned and controlled supply chains (e.g. use of China CCP controlled pharmaceuticals in the livestock that contaminates every animal and everyone in the food chain after the nanotech from CCP pharma is injected and non-invasively dosed.

No to china CCP.

Weaponized Pathogen Nanotechnology (e.g. morgellons disease that includes myiasis) and rope worm (weaponized) is degraded by DE from my applied research. As always check with your local legal authority to verify any product claims. The counterstrike of WPT and adversarial nanotechnology is currently the Wild West, so everyone is on their own. I am simply communcating what is working for me to decontaminate from being poisoned by adversarial nanotechnolology (weaponized).

