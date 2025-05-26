Brandon’s Substack

John
9h

Hello Brandon. I have been doing what I can to follow your guidance as much as possible for me. I recently ordered Graviola/Soursop. I was hoping for help with blood pressure. I only just discovered that it is sourced from China. I sent an inquiry about it.

This was their response.

"Our soursop is cultivated and harvested in the nutrient-rich soils of Yunnan Province, an area known for producing premium-quality soursop. To ensure peak freshness and exceptional quality, we process and package the fruit immediately after harvest. We maintain a facility in Hainan Province, close to the growing site, to handle the soursop with the utmost care, preserving its natural purity and flavor."

"While some customers have concerns about products sourced from China, please rest assured that our facility is FDA certified, and we perform thorough quality testing on all our soursop"

How can we possibly know if a food/health supplement is sourced from China or not without their disclosure? I also discovered that one of the medications that I was prescribed was from China. How do we escape this? The company for the Graviola assured me that their product was thouroughly tested and get this. They said it was FDA approved. How is that possible?

Thanks for the new info about DE.

