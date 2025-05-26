Here is a simple solution to remove splinter cell nanotechnology from one's body and mind.

Buy a Himalayan salt lamp and replace the bulb with a high power halogen or incadeacent bulb.

The human body runs at 120 to 130 watts with the brain at 25 to 35 watts. Therefore, to remove energy loving adversarial nanotechnology from one's body the use of a higher power energy source with healthy yellow to red light is required.

Unfortunately, if you do not shield the bulb with salt, all that the nanotechnology does is accumulate on the bulb and then when you turn the bulb off the nanotechnology that accumulated on it and went into the electrical circuit cable portion of the lamp or light fixture, then releases the adversarial nanotechnology back into the local environment and then it recontaminates the local environment and you when the nanotechnology seeks the higher power person at 125 to 130 watts.

Further, LED lights with lower power simply accumulate the splinter cell adversarial nanotechnology and then simply let the nanotech then jump into your body when you walk by any low power LED light. It used to be that electrical grids and lights served as a nanotech sink and the sedimentary basin as a fragmenter for the material. However, now days all the LED lights do is concentrate the nanotech and then let it jump into you. China CCP and business groups aligned with CCP have weaponized their manufacturing base under the guise of energy efficiency when coupled with their adversarial splinter cell nanotechnology in China CCP pharma exports.

The solution for adversarial nanotechnology, of all kinds, is a salt lamp (e.g. trap) with sorbents in it that fragment and trap the heavy metals in the sorbent, typically coccolithophores, and then the salt that fragments the mesogen nemetic crystal components and graphenes.

The solution for magnetic nanotechnology is the salt lamp with a PEMF H-field coil around it that enhances the magnetic nanotechnology pull via magnetic field larger than the local electrical grid magnetic field magnitude that is supposed to be below 1 mG with a hardened electrical grid at 0.1 to 0.3 mG and a non-hardened electrical grid at 7 to 10 mG the minimum magnetic field intensity should be an order of magnitude higher at 100 mG to 500 mG. The coil should be driven at the same frequency as the electrical grid to enable synchronization and therefore quantum Entanglement with the 7th generation CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon magnetic quantum nanotechnology.

Ideal placement of the salt lamps with PEMF coil is by door entrance, bathroom sink areas, kitchen, garage, den, living room and mud closet by shoes for your home and for your business by the entrance and waiting area and in your individual offices.

For bedside and office the use of salt lamps at a different frequency than the electrical grid is required so that you do not synchronize with the contamination from China CCP and terrorist groups in people within your local neighborhood, such as useful idiots on Tik Tok.

If you would like a himalayan salt lamp with magnetic PEMF system let me know by going here https://www.aibcps.com

Remember, Hegseth with US DoD stated that salt and light are required, but he is even unaware that PEMF H-field is now also requires due to China CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon and proxy terrorists called “Neurostrike” set loose on the world's unwitting human population.

The magnetic nanotechnology accumulates in higher power people (larger size, brain, height) that are contaminated with a foothold of magnetic nanotechnology. So, the west with larger human beings than little Han Chinese are being ethnically targeted for their body size by CCP PLA to make them weak by surrounding and enclosing them by little people contaminated with magnetic nanotech that transfer into the larger people first that have contamination in the via physical touch, food supply spiking, pharma spiking and air and water pollution.

Here is salt that trapped magnetic nanotechnology, note the dark spots on the white salt:

Here is salt that trapped nanotechnology, Note the globules of salt:

Go here and submit an inquiry for the magnetic salt lamp www.aibcps.com