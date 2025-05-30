Here is one of the reasons why people not getting good sleep since 2019, even if you minimize blue light before sleep time.

Figure 1: Biological Clock that is dependent upon Magnetic Field of 1 to 4.5 Hz range for deep sleep, which is impacted by magnetic nanotechnology synchronizing people to electrical grid of 50 Hz or 60 Hz globally now due to unrestricted war. [1]

This is one the current attacks on Americans and it is hitting America harder than Europe due to dietary intake and the resulting amyloids and prion plaques forming due to the lack of sleep with people not having their glymphatic brain system functioning properly at 1 to 4.5 Hz due to magnetic nanotechnology in food by China and China CCP controlled supply chain and food polluted due to China CCP coal power pollution (largest polluter in the world).

Here is what the uninformed Medical Doctors MDs in America are missing... the electrical grid at 60 Hz is not inside of the range of our natural brain when we sleep at 1 to 4.5 Hz (deep cleansing sleep to remove gunk). So, the magnetic nanotechnology junk latches your brain into the electrical grid and then when China CCP PLA world largest psionic ELF shoots at a given location in America or all of America then the ELF amplifies the grid harmonics thereby increasing your local mG magnitude of magnetic field. This then wakes people up and disrupts their sleep, further your brain runs at 60 Hz as it is entrained there instead of the lower 1 to 4.5 Hz as the magnetic nanotechnology is inside of your brain and body. This is the root cause. Further, CCP has Tik Tokers loaded up with magnetic nanotechnology from consuming their food exports that serve as local Living Off Of The Land LOTL surrogates that CCP AI BCPS can direct to go to a given location and screw with a person CCP wants removed. Animals also now have a ton of pollution that has heavy metals and graphene junk in them from China CCP PLA coal power plants, so animals (which I confirmed last night sleeping in a dirty harmonic location with racoons) can wake you up if not isolated on a local PEMF H-field until you detox the gunk.

Therefore, people who get dosed with magnetic nanotech via food, pharma from China, etc. then get their brains synchronized to the electrical grid when dirty harmonics are in place (e.g. Louisiana's Entergy Grid, which is junk per Linemen that visit our state from other utilities to repair it). The dirty magnetic field harmonics, then couple "normal" people's brains with the magnetic nanotech in them to the "useful idiot Americans on Tik Tok" brains, which dumbs them down. Further, the build-up of plaques and amyloids (e.g. ALZ, etc. prion diseases) is catalyzed when the Glympatic brain system drainage is jammed by the dirty electrical grid + magnetic nanoparticles + CCP world largest psionic ELF discharges into America.

List of References:

