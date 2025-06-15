I just did a nasal rinse with distilled water, the baking soda (sodium carbonate), colloidal silver nanoparticles, menthol, xylitol and a proprietary nanoparticle system (e.g. HBOT Chamber in a liquid) and my sinus and head just opened up and got a lot clearer.

The sky now has so much pollution that the sun rays are easily visible. All this goes into your sinus when you breathe and can cause signiciant cognitive issues if not cleared out. Keep in mind in the air are mesogen nemetic crystal seeds that can link you to virtual nation states these days on top of basic horrid heavy metal mind dumbing down pollution. If you do not see the actual pollution in the sky then your optogenetic visual cortex is already in the loop (OODA) and you are already cognitively captured with nano-biochem.

Figure 1: photograph taken by Brandon Iglesias of a subset in Southern North America in 2025. The sun rays are only visible due to pollution, inclusive of nanotechnology.

I think this is my preferred sinus rinse going forward (DIY) and will start selling it to help others. If anyone with a GMP facility that can do small batch runs is interested in testing it out for go to market, then go here www.aibcps.com and email me.