Daily salted oil pulls upon waking up and after eating a meal are required to detox from contamination due to pathogens, nanotechnology, GMO tech gone awry and splinter cell nanotechnology intentional and unintentional dosing

Here is my modified oil pull with salt, chelators and anti-oxidants added to not only pull toxins such as bacteria out, but also adversarial nanotechnology and contamination out. The salt is required to fragment the nanotechnology, else it will re-enter the human body after it scavenges the oil pull mixture of sesame oil (ancient Aruyveda oil pull used in India, but modified with my salt fragmentation work on adversarial nanotechnology and chelators), coconut oil and olive oil. This works best for me, as I’m contaminated by adversarial nanotechnology from China CCP and other groups that spied on me for about a decade with audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT that relays with IEEE Class 1 and Class 2 bluetooth as well as wifi that over-rides the DNA cellular radio communications within the 2.4 to 2.5 Ghz range of the human body.

In early 2025 I went to my dentist, very well educated and internationally trained. He was not able to determine what the gunk was in the left side of my mouth, tongue and throat. We did an x-ray and the teeth were fine and did not detect the adversarial nanotechnology. We agreed, that I’d continue with the testing of novel technologies and methods modified to target the nanotech gunk and then get a re-check later in 2025. I’m pleased to say that the salted oil pull is working after testing it out for a day, feeling the gunk flow out and volume of it in mouth doubling to tripling the 30 ml of mixed salted oil pull material. Thank God.

Figure 1: Oil pull mixture with 1/3 olive oil, 1/3 sesame oil, 1/3 coconut oil, garlic salt, himalayan pink salt and ground tumeric blended and then held in mouth for 15 minutes. The volume utilized was 30 ml for input into mouth. The output volume was double that, which pulled gunk (bacteria via conventional oil pull and synthetic biology (nanotechnology) with the salt that trapped the nanotech and garlic with chelator and tumeric for anti-oxidant.

My next step is to add some calcium-disodium-EDTA to the mixture as well to further enhance the removal of the adversarial nanotechnology gunk that resides in the vagus nerve circuit and feeds off of the ceiling of the mouth into the brain and associated integrations. China CCP PLA and their proxies now infiltrate human bodies with this horrid nanotechnology that interfaces with bluetooth for their social credit score system and offensively deployed firewall to hook into democratic nation states and steal intellectuals not aligned with China CCP. After 15 minutes with this salted oil pull mixture in my mouth, the entire mouth was inventoried with contamination and the original oil pull material.

Figure 2: Volume remove is about double the original 30 ml

I felt the nano-biochem gunk move out from my head, back part of nose between eye and throat regions, including tongue and teeth.

The ancient Indian medical system, also known as Ayurveda, is based on ancient writings that rely on a “natural” and holistic approach to physical and mental health. Ayurvedic medicine is one of the world's oldest medical systems and remains one of India's traditional health care systems. [1]

