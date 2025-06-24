Here is a lesser known fact. Colloidal silver nanoparticle spray reduces brain fog and literally busts up biofilms in the nose and sinus. Further, it is peeling back layers of accumulated nano-biochem and protein/amyloid gunk from my head.

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but my first hand reverse engineering of a horrid weaponized pathogen nano-biochem weapon of war. Colloidal silver nanoparticles dosed into nose via nasal sprayer in addition to drinking colloidal silver water in the morning followed by a probiotic and anti-fibrolytics is required now.

I’m able to make my own colloidal silver nanoparticles for about $0.25 per quart and just purchased this sprayer by Sovereign Silver that was founded in 1999, coincidentally the same year China CCP PLA declared unrestricted war on America.

Figure 1: nasal spray with colloidal silver nanoparticles that I dose five times per nostril seven times a day. It works, after day 1, improved cognitive clarity. I’ve been dosing with colloidal silver nanoparticles via drinking, but just now decided to move forward with entering a fast and adding the colloidal silver sinus relief to the mix, given the weaponized fungus spores everywhere now by China CCP and proxy terrorists. [1]

I’ll be making my own version of this product shortly, with additional treatments, including biophotons and an oxidizing and reducing water mixture for carrier fluid to improve upon Sovereign Silver’s work (assuming this is not what they already are doing).

America is under attack by CCP nano-biochem weapons as well as conventional biological weapons. NATO and all non-communist nation states are as well, but CCP has America in their bull’s eye. God bless.

List of References

[1] https://sovereignsilver.com/pages/natural-nasal-spray