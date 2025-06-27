Transition into and out of fasted state to apoptosis pathogens in body and clear adversarial China CCP nano-biochem weapons of war from my body. Fasting is an encouraged protocol per NIH to attack Sars-Cov-2 spikes proteins and remove from your body. [1]

Note: do not buy garlic powder… majority of it is from China and loaded with heavy metals that will reduce the utility of the garlic and feed the Chinese Communist Party nano-biochem parasites inside of your body.

Step #1 Entrance of fast for several days, consuming only garlic, basil and ginger with water, chelators, probiotics and anti-fibrolytics. Exit of fast for several days repeat Step #1. Never gorge yourself on food immediately after ending a fast, slowly introduce good clean foods back into your diet.

The magnetic field in suburbia America enables the nano-biochem parasites in the population to perform a surround and enclose over you horribly bad via CCP quantum magnetic nanotechnology H-field synchronization that enables subliminal and cybernetic interrogation (via magnetic field and bluetooth for data exfil to CCP Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System (AI BCPS)).

Department of Defense DoD veterans in dirty electrical grids (e.g. Entergy in Baton Rouge, LA USA is the worst and a horrid utility that has failed to keep their distribution grid clean from dirty harmonics). The magnetic H-field is 4 to 11 milli-Gauss (mG) in neighborhoods with underground electrical power lines, while DEMCO, their competitor in Denham Springs, LA USA has 0.1 mG. Therefore, Denham Springs is more secure than Baton Rouge (the State Capitol of Louisiana in USA) against Chinese Communist Party CCP nano-biochem).

Our bodies are the battlefield and you give the enemy an open front door with a red carpet that has all your money at the curbside when you live in a region with dirty electrical grid harmonics that have H-fields to complete the cybernetic handshake for CCP nano-biochem Living Off Of The Land LOTL inside of American sovereign bodies. Therefore, America wake your arse up, you are already invaded by CCP from the inside out of your God given sovereign bodies.

Here is a breadcrumb secret that CCP PLA and MSS does not want you to know about and the pierced national security system of America has a black eye on that they are not telling anyone either due to incompetence or being cognitive captured by an enemy of the state virtual nation state tech by CCP and George Soros’ Open Society Foundation OSF…. once the synchronization of the nano-biochem occurs via magnetic field or Bluetooth or Quantum thought via codex (as simple as reading an email in a synchronizing field (e.g. H-field) the nano-biochem goes into a recursive loop that is one to many (in otherwords your mind with nano-biochem in it gets linked to all minds in your surrounding environment or bodies that have the same contamination as you). Once the synchronization is established then it operates in the background through quantum communications and is covert. Intellence handlers and AI you have abjectly failed to protect your citizens in America, shame on you. This information in the clear is 100% correct and there is no way I would know this without hacking the world's intelligence community systems. You are an utter disgrace to humanity for failing to protect the free world intelligence community.

List of References:

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10222799/