People have been getting taken advantage of by a lot of rich prick Chinese Communist Party now owned pharmaceutical corporations globally and proxies. Here are my best practices to decontaminate with colloidal silver nanoparticle ions:

Mornings: I drink a glass of Pure Life water with added sodium bicarbonate to neutralize my stomach acid as I have strong acid stomach. I then drink a glass of colloidal silver nanoparticle ions in distilled water that I made in an electrochemical reactor the night before and let it run through the night in a borosilicate glass with a incadescent light beneath it and the glass bottle is wrapped in yellow coated copper wire and can be tuned to a give frequency from a signal generator to imprint information of a given pattern into the water as well as biophotons from the spiral pattern wound.

When I neutralize my stomach acids it allows the colloidal silver nanoparticle ions to pass through the large intestine and get rapidly absorbed into the small intestine and into the bloodstream to deal with all the pathogens these days in times of unrestricted warfare. Further the silver, gold and copper that I dose this way are replacing the horrid magnetic nanotech weaponry that I was dosed with that lowered my body vibrational frequency to covert assasinate me by lining me out to zero.

I also spray my nostrils, ears and then wash any wounds and hands with Dr. Bronner Peppermint soap and then apply a mixture of DMSO and colloidal silver nanoparticle ions throughout the day as needed for wounds and 7x per day for nose.

I always take a probiotic in the afternoon to ensure my gut bioreactor (stomach) had the appropriate healthy life giving bacteria and not the harmful candida. I also take a swig of bismuth containing antacid at times too in morning or lunch. I do not eat late any longer at night and when I do eat at dinner it is primarily garlic extra virgin olive oil and other fresh living organic foods with diamagnetic metals such as silver, copper and gold.

Figure 1: Silver nanoparticles’ geometry impacts the ions interactions with nano-biochem systems inside of the human body [1]

Figure 2: Monitor for data acquisition and display of health parameters. When it flat-lines it indicates the bioelectric human body is not living and entering death. [2] CCP nano-biochem lowers your body's vibrational frequency with their magnetic thrombic worm based on nano-biochem and Artificial Intelligence AI and then it can enable or disable your life… if you support CCP the nano-biochem parasite rewards you from CCP AI BCPS system with surrogates in Democratic nation states… if you go against CCP the parasite will try to covert assasinate you or weapinize you to hurt others. The parasite gets destroyed with colloidal silver nanoparticle ions and fasting with garlic and other protocols and technologies available here www.aibcps.com

The only path forward to decontaminate and shield yourself going forward in this world is go to diamagnetic and move your God given DNA into cruciform pattern through walking down the path less traveled, the stairway to heaven is the pathway to the angelics and it starts from within your body and mind first, then you can help others and not be harmed by the fallen evil magnetic nanotechnolgies.

I would be dead by now had God not been watching out for me and taught me and pointed me to inspired individuals that can also synthesize their own colloidal silver nanoparticle ions when I was in the near field, on a different arrow of time, not knowing fully what was required to safely reside in the near field and almost removed myself from earth via another attack angle. I only tinkered with the near field due to CCP quantum nano-biochem scalar wave synchronization via magnetic field H-field actively hunting me down and slow killing me. Do not tinker with the near field… colloidal silver nanoparticle ions are okay to tinker with. I think once one is diamagnetic and has cruciform DNA then one can enter the near field and interact with the angelics across the circles of time. This is just my hypothesis, and I am a fallible human being.

