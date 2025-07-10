Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Talk to your legal medical doctor regarding medical and health questions. This is nano-biochemical countermeasure knowledge that I was able to reverse engineer, through God's help.

C60 fullerene, is the world's strongest anti-oxidant that hardly anyone knows about.

Currently people are experimenting with dosing C60 mass based with unknown bioaccumulation consequences.

Figure 1: C60 fullerene [1]

I ran into C60 fullerene (from Russian shungite) while countering this nano-biochem parasite and researching strong anti-oxidants to repair the damage from the frequency lowering life sucking Xi Magic Weapon (nano-biochem parasite).

So, how can one receive the benefits of C60 fullerene without the potential currently unknown risks of dosing with it on a mass basis? There are three ways that I am aware of:

Run water through a fountain at a given flow rate with vortexes and spirals through a pile of shungite elite. Transmit DNA-TX H-field molecular weight of C60 fullerene into your body. Use of near field molecular weight imprint of C60 fullerene.

If anyone on here wants the DNA-TX H-field transmissions going into them from one of the servers that I run at www.aibcps.com email me at help@reactwell.com to subscribe. This is especially helpful for anyone getting messed with by poison (mass and electromagnetic spectrum based) these days in times of unrestricted war.

Suggest selecting product #2 for graphene detox and C60 precursor engine molecular weight imprinting via DNA-TX H-field at www.aibcps.com/shop

Here is the lab rat study that doubled the lifespan, it was stopped at 2x to end the experiment with mega doses (e.g. equivalent to that of drinking too much water that kills you). [2]

Keep in mind I have a vested interest to remove this horrid nano-biochem parasite from my God given body and mind. Finding strong anti-oxidants and having people let me know about shungite led me to research the material properties of shungite and find fullerene C60. Nobel prizes have already been awarded for this novel material science discovery. Some also use the material for an EMF shield, it works for that too, but by all means it will not remove the contamination from your body due to nano-biochem and cross-domain-bacteria that causes a lot of what people think is “tinnitus” and in extreme cases “contamination intentional or unintentional”

List of References:

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fullerene

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7005847/