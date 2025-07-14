I've started a restricted eating protocol with fasting and in windows when in fasted autophagy state, clean skin then dose with DMSO, Myrrh and colloidal diamagnetic nanoparticle ions, such as silver ions, copper ions and trace gold ions.

Medical Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but my own personal countermeasures to intentional contamination that nearly stole my God given mind and body from me through use of BRAIN weaponry from China PLA MSS.

DMSO has a sulfur containing compound in it that enables movement through the blood brain barrier BBB to help detoxify heavy metals. The use of DMSO by itself is a very strong detoxification approach to the human body that is all natural. The main items of concern with working DMSO into the body through skin is to ensure the body is very clean first, with no contamination (e.g. pollution from the environment). The best time for DMSO is after a shower with Dr. Bronner Peppermint soaps to ensure that the body is clean and able to accept DMSO without carrying along with it some uninvited pathogens.

My DMSO protcol for detoxofication to assist in countering intentional contamination with various nano-scale and near-nano-scale weapons (biological and synthetic biology based):

#1 First, transition body into restricted eating. Only eat between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. I got this information from a retired Olympian that is a medical doctor focused specifically on autophagy and apoptosis via fasting and restricted eating to unlock the healing benefits.

#2 Second, start first fast for 3 to 5 days, where only electrolytes and the essential chelated minerals are utilized.

#3 Then move back to restricted eating and dose with the DMSO several hours away from the time that eating occurred. Why? Cause the blood and proteins from digestion will be cleared up. You don’t want to eat and then take DMSO cause the DMSO goes everywhere into your body and if you have proteins in the blood then the DMSO can move those into the brain countering your objective of detoxification of a cognitive weapon of war by CCP. So, for #3 take a bath at night before bed say around 9 p.m. then I dose with DMSO so at night my body detoxifies with it. Then again in morning take another bath and dose with DMSO. So two doses of DMSO per day on head (since I was attacked with a cognitive weapon, wrists and any problem areas that have “contamination” on skin) and then air dry for 15 minutes or so without putting on clothes, immediately after the shower. DMSO USP grade is what I use, it works.

Then after doing the above for several months, dosing with DMSO on a restricted eating protocol with intermittent fasting for 3 to 5 days I will be adding essential oils to the mix. I tested Myrrh oil and noticed an effect, but there is still a lot of contamination in my God given body and mind that needs to be detoxified first with a baseline of DMSO via this method.

How much DMSO? I pour a small amount into my clean hands, then place my hands on my head and rub the DMSO in first. I start small as it does have a stinging sensation as I’m detoxifying some horrid material from my body, over time the pain and burn stops. Keep in mind DMSO acts as an astringent and therefore supplementing it with distilled water and essential oils or healing tocopherols (e.g. Dr. Bronner soap already preloaded into the skin before I add DMSO) is key to assist with further detox.

The photograph here is what my head now looks like from detoxifying the synthetic biology parasite that CCP MSS PLA was so kind to dose me with to try to covert assasinate me.

Figure 1: Brandon Iglesias’ head/brain (e.g. my money maker that CCP tried to steal from me) with the CCP synthetic biology parasite being degraded and removed with this protocol combined with the services at www.aibcps.com

So, where did this parasite come from? Well an organization that has authority by the pope hooked me up with this intelligence here, so based upon the above, I 100% believe this intelligence is correct and that CCP has been attacking medical and pharmaceutical supply chains with these advanced parasites. Keep in mind CIA and KGB went into China to make money and some decided to sell out their sovereign nation states to make money. This is after the cold war end, where CIA and KGB agreed to a deal brokered by a small, but powerful nation state on earth.

Figure 2: I do not know any of the people referenced in this brief. What I do know is that the synthetic biology parasite that I am removing has material properties and samples that resemble the photographs above. I have expertise in nanotechnology, biochemistry, photoelectrochemical engineer, spectrum, magnetics such as PEMF H-field, genomics and associated systems integrations to understand what is going on inside of my body better than conventional medical doctors understand.

Figure 3: After showering with Dr. Bronner soap in a hot shower and taking a clean cotton white cloth and dragging it across the areas of resistance within my head and body, this material is removed through the skin, where upon looking at the skin there used to be no real sign of blood. This came out of the hole in my head shown in Figure 1.

Figure 4: This is where the synthetic biology parasite feeds to build and grow further on top of my head through the top of my mouth. Yes, this is all real and now thankfully through the grace of God contained and now in the clear to provide evidence of how these advanced synthetic biology parasites grow into and try to over take a sovereign human body and mind.