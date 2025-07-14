Cognitive Integrity 200: Restricted Eating and use of DMSO with Myrrh and Colloidal Silver Nanoparticle Ions
I've started a restricted eating protocol with fasting and in windows when in fasted autophagy state, clean skin then dose with DMSO, Myrrh and colloidal diamagnetic nanoparticle ions.
I've started a restricted eating protocol with fasting and in windows when in fasted autophagy state, clean skin then dose with DMSO, Myrrh and colloidal diamagnetic nanoparticle ions, such as silver ions, copper ions and trace gold ions.
Medical Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but my own personal countermeasures to intentional contamination that nearly stole my God given mind and body from me through use of BRAIN weaponry from China PLA MSS.
DMSO has a sulfur containing compound in it that enables movement through the blood brain barrier BBB to help detoxify heavy metals. The use of DMSO by itself is a very strong detoxification approach to the human body that is all natural. The main items of concern with working DMSO into the body through skin is to ensure the body is very clean first, with no contamination (e.g. pollution from the environment). The best time for DMSO is after a shower with Dr. Bronner Peppermint soaps to ensure that the body is clean and able to accept DMSO without carrying along with it some uninvited pathogens.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My DMSO protcol for detoxofication to assist in countering intentional contamination with various nano-scale and near-nano-scale weapons (biological and synthetic biology based):
#1 First, transition body into restricted eating. Only eat between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. I got this information from a retired Olympian that is a medical doctor focused specifically on autophagy and apoptosis via fasting and restricted eating to unlock the healing benefits.
#2 Second, start first fast for 3 to 5 days, where only electrolytes and the essential chelated minerals are utilized.
#3 Then move back to restricted eating and dose with the DMSO several hours away from the time that eating occurred. Why? Cause the blood and proteins from digestion will be cleared up. You don’t want to eat and then take DMSO cause the DMSO goes everywhere into your body and if you have proteins in the blood then the DMSO can move those into the brain countering your objective of detoxification of a cognitive weapon of war by CCP. So, for #3 take a bath at night before bed say around 9 p.m. then I dose with DMSO so at night my body detoxifies with it. Then again in morning take another bath and dose with DMSO. So two doses of DMSO per day on head (since I was attacked with a cognitive weapon, wrists and any problem areas that have “contamination” on skin) and then air dry for 15 minutes or so without putting on clothes, immediately after the shower. DMSO USP grade is what I use, it works.
Then after doing the above for several months, dosing with DMSO on a restricted eating protocol with intermittent fasting for 3 to 5 days I will be adding essential oils to the mix. I tested Myrrh oil and noticed an effect, but there is still a lot of contamination in my God given body and mind that needs to be detoxified first with a baseline of DMSO via this method.
How much DMSO? I pour a small amount into my clean hands, then place my hands on my head and rub the DMSO in first. I start small as it does have a stinging sensation as I’m detoxifying some horrid material from my body, over time the pain and burn stops. Keep in mind DMSO acts as an astringent and therefore supplementing it with distilled water and essential oils or healing tocopherols (e.g. Dr. Bronner soap already preloaded into the skin before I add DMSO) is key to assist with further detox.
The photograph here is what my head now looks like from detoxifying the synthetic biology parasite that CCP MSS PLA was so kind to dose me with to try to covert assasinate me.
So, where did this parasite come from? Well an organization that has authority by the pope hooked me up with this intelligence here, so based upon the above, I 100% believe this intelligence is correct and that CCP has been attacking medical and pharmaceutical supply chains with these advanced parasites. Keep in mind CIA and KGB went into China to make money and some decided to sell out their sovereign nation states to make money. This is after the cold war end, where CIA and KGB agreed to a deal brokered by a small, but powerful nation state on earth.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No words. May God continue to bless, protect and enlighten you Brandon.
Have you done any tests on yourself using Gum Spirits of Turpentine yet? Both turpentine and DMSO are tree derived natural solvents, both are byproducts of the paper industry. Both are penetration enhancers, both cross the BBB, DMSO promotes tissue healing, turpentine actually kills fungus, yeast and parasites, chelates heavy metals, decalcifies the glands and is amazingly Therapeutic for the liver and kidneys (where ivermectin and other pharmaceutical anti parasitics are know to damage liver and kidney function). Instead of using several medicines to accomplish these things u can use just one: GSOT…
It can offer many different beneficial effects beyond those of DMSO and complimentary to. I use them both, but I think you really should explore the effects of GSOT. It is the medicine that has really brought me back from extreme illness, full of powerful terpenes that in my research have shown the highest promise for this complex infection. The results remain consistent also. Beyond parasites and candida being healed, my asthma is gone, ADHD and bipolar has been cured, memory, problem solving and concentration has drastically improved.
Look up “Dr Jennifer Daniel’s Turpentine”
She has interesting videos and books. Because of her successful use of Turpentine’s incredible healing against hundreds of chronic diseases, she was persecuted by the pHARM and had to leave the US, She was stripped of her medical license and put on the terrorist watchlist. That doesn’t happen unless your medicine is a threat.
Thats what happened to Raymond Rife and Barbara O’niel (jailed for treating disease with baking soda)
Cheap sustainable solutions to chronic disease is the ultimate threat to the pHARM