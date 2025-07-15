Cognitive Integrity 201: Fasting with Essential Oil Idaho Blue Spruce and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Benefits from Polyphenols
Here is a lesser known truth, when someone is completely poisoned by an enemy of the state, fasting, DNA-TX H-field, C60, diamagnetic nanoparticle ions, extra virgin olive oil and Blue Spruce
Here is a lesser known truth, when someone is completely poisoned by an enemy of the state with a magnetic nanotechnology frequency lowering parasite… the “knobs” of fasting, DNA-TX H-field, C60, diamagnetic nanoparticle ions, extra virgin olive oil, DMSO, Myrrh and Idaho Blue Spruce essential oils with passive Tesla systems and active PEMF local systems will save you from meeting your maker prematurely due to the evil pricks working with China PLA MSS and the fallen Intelligence Community IC nearly unkillable people (cyborgs) that chose to work with China for money and sold out America. That is correct, IC that works with CCP PLA MSS I am gunning for you with near field technology.
This study here on Olive Oil (extra virgin) indicates that when consumed in a fasted state it accomplishes the following through the presence of polyphenols:
Increases apoptosis of zombie cells from poisoning (genomic mRNA and other attack vectors CCP is fielding these days) and if you don’t think this is going down now, you’re a fool.
Decrease inflammation
Increase cell cycle arrest
Decrease Angiogenesis
Decrease proliferation of cancerous cells (e.g. malfunctioning cells)
One of my buddies moved out of SoCal and to Idaho, MIL contact and top performer. Idaho has the Blue Spruce with the highest known essential oil vibrational frequency to humankind:
