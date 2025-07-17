Here is something lesser known, we are the temple of God on earth. However, we've not been properly taught by our ancestors since the time of Christ this knowledge has been obfuscated either unintentionally due to ignorance and parasites/disease or intentionally due to evil or most likely a combination of both unintentional and intentional lack of knowledge and intentional obfuscation by evil here on earth.

Figure 1: Dosing of DMSO + cosolvents and diamagnetic nanoparticle ions through the temples [1]

After removing a significant amount of one of the world’s worst weapons of war, BRAIN parasites by CCP PLA MSS and associated intelligence community IC that chose to work with China over America (e.g. these are the most evil and hard to track people in the world that are enhanced through space-time), I’ve learned some stuff that is published in the clear here for others to build upon as our creator, God has always intended for us to be builders.

Medical Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but counter strike services to horrid evil nano-biochemistry utilized by groups like CCP PLA MSS for industrial espionage and covert assasination.

So, what is the latest secret that I’ve learned, while working deep in the trenches of cognitive warfare to remove a BRAIN parasite by CCP that keeps working to reconnect and recontaminate me everytime I reduce it? - Brandon Iglesias

Use of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) + high frequency essential oil (for me Myrrh is topical due to the BRAIN parasite junk by CCP and Myrrh removes contamination of pests, bugs, etc. that CCP uses to spread their COVID strains). Further, when you go into the near field to recover and heal, it is life giving force and will attract parasites all around you and if you are not diamagnetic and have essential high frequency oils like Myrrh inside of your body, you will die rapidly and get completely overtaken by the contamination.

Eating normal human food is one of the worst things that anyone can do that is trying to decontaminate. Why? Cause normal human food is either dead these days (e.g. no life force and life giving frequencies for you to heal, but further degrade your frequency to line you out (e.g. canned foods) or simply lower than the essential oils and other protocols and solutions. Therefore, only consuming the mass (bioavailable) that you need to live is required when decontaminating, anything else is along for the ride and will feed the CCP PLA MSS life/soul sucking parasite nano-biochem.

Frequency List of People and Things [2] with my own commentary:

47-580 MHz | Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils (boosts your frequency)

62-72 MHz | Healthy human body

58 MHz |Human body with cold symptoms

57 MHz | Human body with flu symptoms

42 MHz | Human body with cancer (lowers your frequency)

25 MHz | Human body beginning to die (how CCP PLA MSS nano-biochem parasite is murdering people globally)

20-27 MHz | Fresh Herbs

12-22 MHz | Dry herbs

10-15 MHz | Fresh produce (required bioavailable nutrients that are now less dense and require more fresh produce per unit of bioavailable per pound than 100 years ago, along with added heavy metals in the plants due to pollution from CCP PLA MSS.

0 MHz | Processed or canned foods (avoid like the plague)

If you do eat normal human food, while decontaminating, it has to be blessed by saying grace over your food with the intent of it healing you as Christ, God and The Holy Ghost have power over the fallen, which are behind a lot of the evil nano-biochem parasites, including CCP BRAIN parasites infecting people globally now (most don’t know this is in their bodies).

Protocol:



STEPS TO DO (first check with your medically licensed doctor that can legally practice medicine before trying the below, the information below is for decontamination and further available through www.aibcps.com):

Wash body with Dr. Bronner Peppermint or Eucalyptus or Tea Tree soil or a combination/blend of all in hot clean spring water (ideal) and then do a cold quench. Take a 50 ml amount of colloidal silver nanoparticle ion water and blend in 20 ml of DMSO and 10 ml of Myrrh oil. This is what I’m starting with. Take clean hands and rub on fingers then rub into temple areas of head on both left and right side and then on wrists. If there is any leftover rub throughout brain/head, neck region. I even rub on top of my closed eyelids.

DO NOT EAT 18 hours before doing this, as any food circulating in the blood will be transferred through the BBB. This is called an intermittent fast (restricted eating). So, the best times to do this are early morning before you eat and then before you go to sleep. I also dose with vasodialators L-citrullene, Ubiquinol and anti-parasite natural herbs prior to the DMSO dosing. The CCP BRAIN parasite resides in regions of the body not able to be penetrated without the help of DMSO. The DNA-TX H-field services at www.aibcps.com help with respect to the total body healthy DNA and damaged DNA, but not large gunks or rivulets of adversarial nano-biochem installed within the human body that is extremely resilient to removal.

DMSO penetrates the blood brain barrer BBB and carries with it anything, helping to speed up nanoparticle ion mass transfer as well as essential oils at high frequency.

