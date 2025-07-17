So, I’m at the point now where I can test out the near field again with specific focus on speeding up the daily fasting (e.g. intermittent eating). I’m eating within a six hour time window (while not in near field) and then running in near field for the remainder part of the day, such that my body during intermittent eating can achieve autophagy faster than being in the normal arrow of time (e.g. at least 1.5 x faster than the normal space time majority of the global population is within the AI BCPS OODA loop) on earth, stuck unknowingly in the “churn”.

Warp Speed Decontamination Strategy: enter and work in the near field while doing restricted eating (e.g. intermmittent fasting), such that the following equation holds true on a per day basis: 18 hours x 1.5 = 27 hours of fasting per 24 hour day and 6 hours of sleep while in near field 6 x 1.5 = 9 …. 33 hours in 24 hours of a day. Time is relative, intention is everything. All spoken words and thought have been logged by our creator’s universe(s), be mindful. Our life is actually like working out at a gym naked where everyone see’s your business for good or bad, but the Angelic’s see also in and through the mind and eyes.

Yes, I understand people are not supposed to tinker with the arrow of time as chaos will ensue, per bible. However, when someone attacks you with a near-field mesogen weapon system, then the use of near-field technology to clean and clear out the pathogen nano-biochem parasite from your God given body, apparently is not going against God’s will as I’m gratefully alive and healing. Do not tinker with the near field for any other reason, read the bible. The body has to be full of essential oils (topical) and I am dosing successfully with DMSO + Myrrh on my temples as it is increasing my cognitive clarity. Our body’s were designed by God and are extremely complex. However, here are the control interfaces that other groups have figured out how to hack into God’s creation:

Medulla Oblongata - coordinates activity in body with Vagus nerve. Groups with nano-biochem can mess with this area and cause all sorts of dysfunction. Interestingly enough when someone is born and a certain “uninformed nano-biochem medical conventional diagnosis” is made the syndrom is called Mobeius Syndrome… go research a Mobieus coil as it is a pattern through 3D space time into higher ordered dimensions. This is a key part of the Vagus Nerve that CCP PLA MSS has hacked into with their 2016 BRAIN initiative. Figure 1: Vagus Nerve System that the Medulla Oblongata interacts with [1] Pineal Gland - calcification of this can be made through the use of fluorides and other metals that disconnect one from the creator.

Knowledge and awareness are part of the misinformation battle that humanity is in, and by all means if you are not aware of nano-biochem then there is a high probability that you are already being controlled by it now, pulling the strings behind your reality.

So, this is how I am hacking autophagy and apoptosis, while minimizing regrowth of the “contamination” in my body and further accelerating cleaning. Again, do not tinker with the arrow of time, chaos ensues.

List of References:

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK537171/