Significant healing progress has been made on my end over the past week after adding essential oils, restricted eating, fasting and DMSO to my daily protocol.

“God commanded Moses to infuse oil with aromatic spices to make a sacred anointing oil for the priests in Exodus 30:22–38.” [1]

Essential oils increase your vibrational frequency and repel parasites and horrid evil nano-biochem.

Figure 1: Visible specta of elements in color and frequency. [3]

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but quantum nano-biochem countermeasures. This is priceless knowledge made available for humanity to counter some of the most evil weapon systems ever known to humanity.

Here is what I have learned with novel insights from battling a quantum nanobiochem parasite from CCP PLA MSS and proxy terrorists:

Fresh living clean foods with alkaline water: To not be subject to contamination, pervasive on earth now, focus on a mass balance. The mass input into your God given body needs to have a high frequency and nutrients per unit mass maximized.

Soils on earth now are so depleted that when people buy “food” fresh that is organic and it does not come from a farm with sustainable agricultural practices that maximize the soil nutrients or from an indoor farm that maximizes its’ nutrients, then the person consuming the food is also eating life sucking low frequency contamination.



Example: fresh living vegetables grown indoors not subject to pollution in rain (e.g. indoor farms are path forward, capital hurdle for farmers, lends favor to globalists and industrialists)



Example: did you know that your blood type tells you what type of foods are good for you and bad for you? If you are type O then coffee is not good for you and you should be consuming fresh green tea based liquids, few on earth know this.

Diamagnetic nanoparticle ions: To not be subject to contamination, pervasive on earth now, focus on diamagnetic enhance. The pollution has paramagnetic and magnetic materials in it that rains on the food. If you eat earth’s food now after centuries of pollution with a huge maximization of pollution ongoing now, then you will be contaminating your body significantly with magnetic nanotechnology. Diamagnetic materials that I surround myself with include copper, silver, gold, bismuth and zinc (both internal and external). Nature’s highest frequency oils: Essential oils are God’s solution to contamination by dosing certain essential oils such as: cinnamon leaf, lemon, rosemary, eucalyptus, clove, lavendar, cedar, sandalwood, cinnamon bark, oregano, myrrh, frakencense, rose, peppermint, tea tree and blue Idaho spruce you are internally adding through the skin and depending upon the type (oregano for teeth/mouth) high frequency mass that not only raises your body’s tissues frequency, but also degrades and destroys low frequency life sucking contamination, such as CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasites, quantum nano-biochem, that are added to supply chains. Oxygenation of Tissues and elmination of Reactive Oxygen Species ROS in parallel: Oxygenation and Reduction at cellular level, enter Cell Food. The deuterated suflur compound oxygenation and reduction in a bottle solution for personal health and wellness. Cell Food is a good first step into learning about Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and HBOT chambers. Keep in mind Cell Food can be assisted by use of a HBOT chamber, to enable the oxygenation of a human body to assist in biofilm penetration and repair. Thought and Prayer: Intentions and mindset that is positive and uplifting, while grounded in the reality that America is in the midst of a quantum nano-biochem invasion by “virtual nation states” and China CCP PLA MSS and their proxy terrorists. Molecular Traps: C60 and comparable molecular traps for radiation (ionizing). This is the Russian Shungite component(s) called fullerene or C60 by chemists and chemical engineers.

The objective, as written in the bible, is to eliminate all “resistance” that keeps one tethered to this space-time on earth. Per bible, we are supposed to remove all material things that keep us stuck on earth and to earth’s materialism. This is why Jesus tested many to give up their most cherished materialism items, such as a rich man’s wealth. This is also why when Enoch walked with God his body was transformed through the pattern of the angelics, while he was in a fasted state for autophagy and apoptosis to occur, such that all resistance input into the body since he was born on earth was removed on Enoch’s journey through the stairway to heaven (e.g. near-field pattern portal, where the human body becomes the pattern connected to the angelics and there is no need for any technology that humanity has created, except for assistance in decontaminating faster, the resistance from earth that holds humanity back and “blinds” humanity).

So, how to apply the knowledge above. Here is what I have done:

Iglesias’ Protocol:

#1 Put body into a restricted eating state with only clean foods per blood type and no yeast, no added sugar, no alcohol and no coffee (if you are type blood O).

#2 Consume anti-fibrolytics, such as complete papaya, bromelain in concentrated forms

#3 Consume probiotics

#4 Dose with essential oils daily on skin (for essential oils best used on skin, teeth (e.g. oregano), in diffusers (aromatherapy), on wrists (e.g. transfers through skin into blood circulatory system) and on temples.

#5 After a month of the above, start first fast, after checking with your medical doctor, for minimum three days and maximum seven days. Ensure electrolytes are in your body during the fast, again check with your legally licensed medical professional (e.g. doctor in most parts of the world) prior to doing this. The body will enter autophagy and apoptosis during this process and start to consume and eat the horrid quantum nano-biochem gunk and biofilms with parasites.

#6 Then start applying a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit. Go here www.aibcps.com and scroll down to find the link to order this.

#7 Then after six months or so of magnetic vortex skrymion unit I used DMSO to help the essential oils into my body further, specificially the brain region that still had residual contamination held-up and protected by the blood brain barrer BBB. After having a cat scan CT with contrast Iodine and having the iodine not contrast correctly in the normal amount of time that the tech gives a normal person for the iodine in IV saline solution to mass transfer and contrast … I came to the conclusion that this nano-biochem built a sheathe around my brain and vagus nerve to protect itself and grow to take me over from the inside out. The DMSO and essential oils with magnetic PEMF And spin/vortex with vibrations work wonders to decontaminate and bust through the horrid nano-biochem parasite by CCP PLA MSS that sabatoges a person from within the body itself. Few understand this fact.

