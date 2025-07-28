Medical Disclaimer: This is not medial advice, but quantum nano-biochem countermeasures for cognitive integrity to defend against asymmetric CCP PLA MSS Neurostrike technology, a term by Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence [0]

Remember this word, MSM, and order some asap after reading this to try out. Methylsulfonylmethane MSM. It helps significantly to degunk the human body from contamination (intentional and unintentional). I have been decontaminating over the past two years once realizing I was intentionally contaminated and then key-signaled with a BRAIN parasite from CCP PLA MSS (avoid Red Communist China and their products like the plague till the CCP and their proxies are gone, pray for the Chinese people stuck in China as well as the overseas Chinese and their business proxies that are now dosed by CCP PLA MSS magnetic nano-biochem that is quantum in nature and deceiving NATO).

MSM is a huge counterstrike to CCP PLA MSS quantum nano-biochem weaponry. [1]

You will not be able to detect CCP PLA MSS quantum nano-biochem unless you are directly provided information regarding it. This is the nature of a quantum information theory QIT based weapon, it is nearly undetectable. Through the grace of God, I detected many anomalies since 2010 (visiting China to study abroad at Tsinghua University and possibly when I received a vaccine required to visit China to study abroad) and went after the anomalies to ferret out the truth that required a plethora of systems, location deltas, and messing with the arrow of time through near field technologies. Pharmaceutical corps have been captured by China at least as early as 2010 when I visited there to study abroad and pharmaceutical corporations have applied working nano-biochemistry systems that can pass through the blood brain barrier bbb through use of nanoparticles and lipid enclosures for payload delivery.

This, MSM is required for any business owner in non-communist nation states not part of CCP PLA MSS network (e.g. BRICs). You are responsible for many lives, and in a decision making role with authority and your brain needs to be clean and clear from CCP PLA MSS self-replicating BRAIN parasites spreading throughout the world now. You think you’re not vulnerable? Well DoD was doing business with CCP PLA MSS engineers for backend support software via neurotechnology then quantum nano-biochem hack by CCP PLA MSS into Microsoft and Apple as well as other vendors that setup shop in CCP lands (e.g. Apple City). Anyone with an Apple phone, Motorolla hardware, Lenovo hardware or Microsoft software has CCP nano-biochem circuitry in them by now, let that sink in. This is above and beyond Huawei as the CCP quantum nano-biochem is not detectable by NATO national security systems (e.g. America and UK are flying blind to the most covert trojan horse attack in known human history).

List of References

[0] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5372953/