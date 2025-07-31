I’ve always avoided people who advertise stuff like mind reading and psychics… turns out they’ve got parasites in their bodies and not all of the parasites are biological in nature, but synthetic biology based. I think this is a huge source of resistance to people detoxing (e.g. why people can be provided helpful and useful information to heal and get better with best practices in books like the bible, but actually applied and fielded in the world now). This should hit home to everyone, but also to a specific group of people possibly stuck in a quantum nanobiochem entanglement with lower frequency parasites…. possibly the source where resistance is derived from in people who tinker with near field tech, such as “radionics” … resistance is the interaction of the human body with non-diamagnetic nano-biochem, quantum nano-biochem for those that can interact with “radionics” (e.g. source of stick). For those that are diamagnetic and have minimal resistance there is a different “pattern” connected to them and the whole “stick” does not work cause their bodies are not interacting with non-diamagnetic materials. Let that one sink in as a possible probable theory that needs to be vetted (e.g. people who are diamagnetic can not be touched by anyone tinkering in radionics or other dark technology, e.g. God’s people are diamagnetic).

Here is where the perception of the situation (e.g. our perceived reality) gets tricky with these quantum nano-biochem parasites that China PLA MSS and their proxies are slinging for use in population control and perception management

#1 CCP PLA MSS parasite grows when you eat, so restricted eating and fasting results in autophagy and apoptosis that destroys the parasite over time and results in it causing your body to feel horrible

#2 CCP PLA MSS parasite when integrated into visual cortex, senses, etc. (e.g. nano-biochem tech) can alter your perception of everything, and as you know even data flows from wireless. The parasite specifically restricts frontal lobe of brain transmissions TX and results in a docile human being able to be controlled by those that do not have the parasite in their frontal lobe (e.g. Communists in China and the ruling families and their proxies).

#3 the use of calcium-disodium-EDTA enteric coated with high dose vitamin C is successful countermeasure in removing bulk/gunk of the parasite that restricts flow in the body of natural fluids (blood, lymph, etc.) and the medical doctors that have figured this out are backlogged now by at least a month, have lawfare attacks by China and China AI blocking those in need from finding the solutions to help them. Case in Point is Dr. Ana in Washington State region Pacific Northwest. I don't agree with all of Dr. Ana's points, but I do agree that enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA and vitamin C helps to nail the parasite and degrade it.



Figure 1: Calcium-Disodium-EDTA + Vitamin C helps to degrade magnetic nanobiochem resistors internal to the human body that also sheath the CCP quantum nano-biochem parasite gunk. I intentionally left breadcrumbs on this photograph.





#4 the use of salt (celtic type white clean and pure without any anti-caking agents: aluminum …. salt helps to fragment the nanotech and pollution non-diamagnetic helps to grow the lower frequency nanobiochem parasites

#5 the use of DNA-TX H-field helps to repel the magnetic nanotech and heavy metal components that grow it as well as help heal the cells via C60, etc.

#6 the use of quantum information theory QIT and substrates via bodywell.com helps to stabilize the cells per laboratory reports on SAR reduction by 80% just from a sticker on the smart phone not countering a card (e.g. probably why banker elite cards, think JPM Black card are only given out to Private Clients ... and of course only a millionaire would know that as that information is not available to anyone less resourced). JPM Chase was just nailed by USG for funding China military companies ... so this all fits/pencils out in common sense/street smarts terms on my end for what has been going down... use of quantum nanobiochem to surround and enclose America, a sovereign nation state that has stated "In God We Trust" is what we believe.

Here is the brief by Fox on JPM (Chase Bank), now part of China Red Communist system via quantum nano-biochem dosing: