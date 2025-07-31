Cognitive Integrity 208: Tesla Discs for Human Body Worn via Diamagnetic Necklaces & Bracelets
These Tesla discs are typically given out as gifts of life to those in need or to shield those in positions of attack working towards building a better future.
Ever see a Tesla disc? Here is one in the clear. Majority of people with these don’t even know they are being shielded and having their frequency boosted significantly by the technology (diamagnetic and imprinted and designed with geometric to generate harmonics that boost the entire body’s frequency to repel lower frequency attacks by various warfare agents).
Video from U.S.G. Senate Hearing, source of [1]
Keep in mind these high frequency discs as well as shungite, are a small sampling in the public eye to the discerning viewer of what can assist in shielding evil from people. These more ancient talisman’s (three known and authenticated to exist in public eye) are another example. Not surprising… these are not being actively worn by anyone and sitting idle, what a waste. I’m not a betting man, but I bet Saint Michael is annoyed with an idle asset of the angelics.
