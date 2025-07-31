Ever see a Tesla disc? Here is one in the clear. Majority of people with these don’t even know they are being shielded and having their frequency boosted significantly by the technology (diamagnetic and imprinted and designed with geometric to generate harmonics that boost the entire body’s frequency to repel lower frequency attacks by various warfare agents).

Figure 1: The woman in top right of the photograph from the US Senate hearing trying to figure out why recent pharmaceuticals are harming some people but not others (e.g. quantum nanobiochem and smart viruses is why they can’t figure it out). Anyways, The Tesla disc protects against attacks from lower frequency nanotechnology. Go here www.aibcps.com and contact me at help@reactwell.com to learn more. Few have this knowledge in the clear and you only hear about it via word of mouth unless psionic broadcasted or nano-biochem data in the flow hacked with AI BCPS knowledge applied. [1]

Video from U.S.G. Senate Hearing, source of [1]

Keep in mind these high frequency discs as well as shungite, are a small sampling in the public eye to the discerning viewer of what can assist in shielding evil from people. These more ancient talisman’s (three known and authenticated to exist in public eye) are another example. Not surprising… these are not being actively worn by anyone and sitting idle, what a waste. I’m not a betting man, but I bet Saint Michael is annoyed with an idle asset of the angelics.

Figure 2: Saint Michael Talisman destroying the devil and reference to Golden Fleece Angelic Relic from ancient Houses and Orders. I ran across this information after researching Saint Croix island further, where I used to live… little did I know at the time the entire island is a crystal, not volcanic formed and it was owned by the Sovereign Order of the Knights of Malta, an ancient order and house dating back to the Essenes one of the three religious groups in Israel and the one group/order that did not crucify the Christ Jesus. [2]

List of References

[1] youtu.be/yVhHymH6T-Q

[2] By Robert Prummel at Dutch Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1832769