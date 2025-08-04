Cognitive Integrity 210: Updated Protocol for CCP PLA MSS & Proxy Quantum nanobiochem BRAIN Parasite Removal with Photographs of Removal Results
Here is the removal of CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite with photographs of the protocols results at macroscale. I also have insights into next steps to further degrade the parasite to help others.
My updated protocol that is working to nail the PLA MSS CCP BRAIN parasite (e.g. synthetic biology) is working very well, but it hurts during removal. This is known as “intentional contamination”. Let me explain.
Decontamination Protocol, applies to intentional and unintentional contamination within the human bodyl:
Intermittent eating where I try to eat within less than an hour window per day (try to, typically it is a six hour window) and then during the balance of the day my body has time to digest the food, go through autophagy, apoptosis, etc.
I also eat VERY fast and keep the food on the other side of my mouth when eating to minimize mass uptake by the parasite. Yes, this is weird, but it is a real huge problem if you get one of these parasites in you and it starts to cognitively impair you (e.g. the parasite has a different impedence that interacts with the China PLA MSS transmitters, such that it receives signals via the spectrum that impedes and impairs your cognition function … think of it like this… you are working on a scientific or engineering problem that requires significant thought, or simply adding numbers and you have something inside of you tapping/thumping and annoying the crap out of you, that is what the BRAIN parasite does when it is not connected to the data backhaul to CCP PLA MSS and is malfunctioning… when the parasite quits annoying you is when it is resynchronized by CCP PLA MSS AI BCPS via quantum uplink and one to many kalman filters.
I had a dental inspection by a highly skilled professional dentist early 2025 and all he could find was the fact that I had “goup” and slime… none of these holes were visible as the parasite himpressionas sheaths that cover the holes, but enable the parasite nanobiochem tentacles to feed through (e.g. a nanobiochem tentacle that can move through biological material exists, pulls in food and then grows inside of you).
Dental hygiene. Ensure toothpaste is Dr. Bronner, mouthwash is Therabreath or other comparable with EDTA or calcium-disodium-EDTA in it and floss after every meal as well as do a salt water gargle with silver nanoparticle ions.
The parasite grows into your teeth and then feeds through the teeth as well. I used to have PERFECT teeth until this parasite junk messed with my health.
The gunk on my tongue in the middle is the disrupted nanobiochem that the combined attacks with my protocol is removing. The dark colored items on top of the tongue is oxidized colloidal silver nanoparticles after doing a rinse with hydrogen peroxide 3% diluted down to less than 0.1% or so in water. These BRAIN parasites by CCP PLA MSS are extremely hard to remove once you are infiltrated from the inside out.
The BRAIN parasite is integrated within the teeth, when it gets degraded with this protocol it pulls the tooth up into the brain and then makes a loud pop when part of the parasite is detached from the feeding tooth. This gives the whole “bluetooth” IEEE and CCP PLA MSS mis-use of this “bluetooth” technology a whole other meaning.
MSM with suflur crystals in it at 14,000 mg per day (I’m a big dude, the normal dose is 4,000 mg per day for an average sized human being). I’m 6’4” to 6’5”. MSM has been a game changer to recovering health.
DNA-TX H-field
PEMF H-field
Local Tesla Disc and diamagnetic materials worn
Cotton or Flax apparel, all high frequency compared to low frequency life sucking synthetic fabrics out of plastic
Green tea daily, no sugar, no yeast.
Colloidal silver nanoparticle ion nasal spray with essential oils and trace calcium-disodium-EDTA (this is my proprietary blend). Request some at www.aibcps.com
Use of Dr. Bronner soaps only for body wash. Shower and bath every day once. Twice may help, but for now I am doing once per day at the end of the day.
Isolate on a non-dirty magnetic field… in otherwords if you are living in a location with dirty electrical grid harmonics, your arse is screwed by persistent state resynchronization to all contamination in your local environment. The objective is to remove anything that is non-diamagnetic field interacting from within your body associated with the contamination that keeps enabling the lower frequency parasites around you inside of other people and organisms to resynchronize with you.
This is where in the bible it is referenced, when the men of God ate food in the city, then afterwards the city people came for them, but the hosts’ daughters were offered up in sacrifice…. when you eat food that is unclean at a location you will synchronize with the people there, else you can go stealth and not be detected by not eating food where you travel.
This is a HUGE secret and uncommon knowledge nugget for those to keep clear of the people with these parasites in them by CCP PLA MSS that are spying on everyone globally.
You do not want contamination in your body and you do not by all means want other nation states spying on your through this quantum nanobiochem uplink tech that utilizes common contamination and synchronization kalman filters, one of which is the magnetic field.
Sunlight / UV light every day. Interesting fact, with MSM in the body I do not get sunburns any longer, so can megadose on vitamfigurein D via sunlight. The wounds leftover from the BRAIN parasite antennas that were grown through my skull are shown below and contrasted with sunlight and repaired skin tissue. You do not want a CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite in your body and brain, ever.
Wound healing… since my body has shifted to more diamagnetic with silver, copper and gold nanoparticle ions all I have to do is spray a diluted hydrogen peroxide and go into the sunlight and wounds heal rapidly.
I had many tests and blood work done by infectious disease, neurologists, ent, etc. as well as many blood tests, a quantum scan, and conventional scans (e.g. CT, etc. with and without contrasting agents such as iodine) and NONE of these scans or tests detected the parasite that is synthetic biology in a way that the medical professionals could identify the parasite. There were some CT scans done that appear to display an unknown material. Further, I was able to disrupt the “substrates” that the nanobiochem BRAIN parasite builds out and moves through within the body rapidly and provided sample to my infectious disease doctor and after going through my updated protocol, he stated the impacted region is looking much better and all that we’re calling the junk/gunk is an “unknown material” at this point in time as it is synthetic biology and the medical doctors, conventionally trained are not aware of this nor have much interest (e.g. they are basically shop mechanics for the human body these days, see x number of patients per day per y hospital system under z insurance reimbursable terms to get paid and on-average have a lot of debt so no time to look into out of the ordinary uknown stuff, but do have a check box that the conventional medical industry built-out called “dillusional parasitosis” for people who get this uknown uknown material in them and it takes over their body and brain function… so that the intelligence community can remove these people from society due to prior malfunctioning population control “audio-video-communicatons-nanotechnology CNT”). However, now we got CCP PLA MSS slinging nanobiochem weapons piercing the national security system utilizing quantum asymmetric attack vectors (e.g. what nailed me) that resulted in significant cognitive dysfunction and “friendly fire” from DoD and IC until I had to on my own dime hack CCP PLA MSS and find ways to remove the parasite gunk from me and improve cognitive function to the point now where I am functional and not getting shut down. The brain parasite by CCP will make your ass go to sleep when you need to go to work and ruin you, it will also hack and do data in the flow on 4G LTE as well as 5G (when it gets built-out further) for nanobiochem data in the flow attacks.
Two weeks ago I attended a meeting at the FBI New Orleans as part of my work for national security through my business Reactwell that was horribly attacked by this quantum nanobiochem parasite. Reactwell is a DoD Prime and DoE Prime and I am the sole founder and key person at Reactwell. Prior to this nanobiochem parasite attack, I had been doubling my revenues every year to build a better future for my family until I detected the anomally (e.g. CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite growing inside of me) and started to remove it. When you go to remove these parasites the AI from China sabatoges you way worse than simply not doing anything (a choice as well).
I am still of the state of mind that electrodes directly connected to the human body (most cost effective pulsed frequency technology, one of which was Rife a pioneer in the space) grow the material rapidly and to remove and disrupt the material a combination of calcium-disodium-EDTA and vitamin C is required as well as H-field disruptors and quantum information theory QIT applied technologies locally and remotely on the human body.
