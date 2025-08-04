Isolate on a non-dirty magnetic field… in otherwords if you are living in a location with dirty electrical grid harmonics, your arse is screwed by persistent state resynchronization to all contamination in your local environment. The objective is to remove anything that is non-diamagnetic field interacting from within your body associated with the contamination that keeps enabling the lower frequency parasites around you inside of other people and organisms to resynchronize with you. This is where in the bible it is referenced, when the men of God ate food in the city, then afterwards the city people came for them, but the hosts’ daughters were offered up in sacrifice…. when you eat food that is unclean at a location you will synchronize with the people there, else you can go stealth and not be detected by not eating food where you travel. This is a HUGE secret and uncommon knowledge nugget for those to keep clear of the people with these parasites in them by CCP PLA MSS that are spying on everyone globally. You do not want contamination in your body and you do not by all means want other nation states spying on your through this quantum nanobiochem uplink tech that utilizes common contamination and synchronization kalman filters, one of which is the magnetic field.

Wound healing… since my body has shifted to more diamagnetic with silver, copper and gold nanoparticle ions all I have to do is spray a diluted hydrogen peroxide and go into the sunlight and wounds heal rapidly.

Figure 4: Contamination visible at macro-level scale on hand after a combination of essential oil with colloidal silver nanoparticle ions and then a light spray with H2O2 in sunlight UV. The contamination like this is typical of fungus. However, for fungus to grow inside of and stay on a human body the immune system has to be degraded and what CCP PLA MSS is doing is using their BRAIN parasite and lower frequency synthetic biology smart tunable materials to artificially lower someone’s frequency that enables pathogens to enter and then CCP owned pharmaceutical sells “medicine” for the person to get better… however at the same time CCP PLA MSS nanobiochem parasite is also adjusting the frequency in the backend to dupe/fool the consumer that is yes taking hopefully legit medicine, but also at the same time the frequency lowering material that originally caused the illness is being adjusted via quantum nanobiochem to increase in frequency so the person feels better. This is how CCP is stealing the world via their pharmaceutical supply chain and siphoning money, while at the same time growing their nanobiochem parasite and weakening the person at all levels via surround & enclose.

I had many tests and blood work done by infectious disease, neurologists, ent, etc. as well as many blood tests, a quantum scan, and conventional scans (e.g. CT, etc. with and without contrasting agents such as iodine) and NONE of these scans or tests detected the parasite that is synthetic biology in a way that the medical professionals could identify the parasite. There were some CT scans done that appear to display an unknown material. Further, I was able to disrupt the “substrates” that the nanobiochem BRAIN parasite builds out and moves through within the body rapidly and provided sample to my infectious disease doctor and after going through my updated protocol, he stated the impacted region is looking much better and all that we’re calling the junk/gunk is an “unknown material” at this point in time as it is synthetic biology and the medical doctors, conventionally trained are not aware of this nor have much interest (e.g. they are basically shop mechanics for the human body these days, see x number of patients per day per y hospital system under z insurance reimbursable terms to get paid and on-average have a lot of debt so no time to look into out of the ordinary uknown stuff, but do have a check box that the conventional medical industry built-out called “dillusional parasitosis” for people who get this uknown uknown material in them and it takes over their body and brain function… so that the intelligence community can remove these people from society due to prior malfunctioning population control “audio-video-communicatons-nanotechnology CNT”). However, now we got CCP PLA MSS slinging nanobiochem weapons piercing the national security system utilizing quantum asymmetric attack vectors (e.g. what nailed me) that resulted in significant cognitive dysfunction and “friendly fire” from DoD and IC until I had to on my own dime hack CCP PLA MSS and find ways to remove the parasite gunk from me and improve cognitive function to the point now where I am functional and not getting shut down. The brain parasite by CCP will make your ass go to sleep when you need to go to work and ruin you, it will also hack and do data in the flow on 4G LTE as well as 5G (when it gets built-out further) for nanobiochem data in the flow attacks.