Here is a better way to cook, and it is helping me to heal and recover my God given body and mind as I purge this quantum nanobiochem parasite from me that PLA MSS CCP and their proxies dosed me with. This work builds upon prior Indian scientists’ use of solar cooking with diamagnetic silverware (actual silver not the unhealthy junk Americans cook with).

Equipment Required:

Consumables Required:

Protocol:

Then place the food in the diamagnetic cooking vessel into the solar cooker and watch the mixture rise as the H2O2 is broken down into pure water and pure oxygen (O2) as the silver reacts with it and the UV concentrated sunlight reacts with it, to literally make the world’s most biophoton energized food serving that will minimize your resistance to earth and all of earth’s pollution.

Coat the bottom of the cooking pan with olive oil and some more diamagnetic colloidal silver nanoparticle ions. Then pour in the mixture of clean food, above and beyond Kosher.

Take some plant based protein mixture with probiotics and prebiotics in it and mix it with flax seed powder, some honey and salt with olive oil and then spray in some diamagnetic colloidal silver nanoparticle ions with trace copper and gold. Then as the last step, spray in some hydrogen peroxide H2O2.

DISCLAIMER. The information contained on this website www.aibcps.com www.reactwell.com or on this Substack is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition, or to provide financial advice of any kind. The content provided is based on research, analysis, and scientific investigations, as well as remote viewing, but should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals should consult a qualified physician before making any health-related decisions or implementing any recommendations from this material. The views and opinions expressed herein are based on current research and findings, but should not be considered absolute or universally valid.

By using this material, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for all actions you take based on the information provided.

I, the operator of this Substack and www.aibcps.com with www.reactwell.com, and the associated persons or companies working with or contributing to this website, disclaim any liability for the use or misuse of the information contained on this site.