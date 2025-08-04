Here is another novel counterstrike to BRAIN weaponry systems, specifically the BRAIN weaponry that relies of integration into GLANDS within the human brain.

I’ve found a solution to function at high cognitive level again as well as physical, while continuing to degrade the CCP PLA MSS PARASITE from within my body. This is an achilees heel of CCP PLA MSS and proxy terrorists’ BRAIN weaponry system! Enjoy, world.

When I was hacking CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite control and integration systems through far-field and near-field techniques, I ran across data on a group in Germany that received funding from the CCP PLA MSS that was Fraunhoffer linked, if I recall correctly, this was back in 2022/2023 time period when I elucidated this information and it was a breadcrumb left by the researcher performing the work on a random scientific blog post.

Figure 1: Integration Glands within the BRAIN by the PLA MSS Red Communist China parasite, pituitary gland, pineal gland, pons, medulla oblongata and cerebellum [1]

Now after continuing to detox and get cognitively clear, I’ve got a new novel counterstrike insight into the ENTIRE class of BRAIN parasites that are biological and synthetic biology in nature.

Simply heal and degrade the interconnects within the GLANDS in the brain so the PARASITE does not have command and control capability, while continuing to DETOX.

This should also work for mRNA hooks delivered via NLPs, e.g. carrier nanoscale lipid enclosures containing mRNA payload deliveries as the mRNA when integrated into the gland is at a different frequency than the original natural Gland. Make sense? Make sense?

So, where did CCP PLA MSS spend their money in Germany to hack into the human body with? Well, go figure, human consciousness. CCP PLA MSS built their BRAIN parasite to control the will of a human being (e.g. consciousness) and to do that it taps into the Pineal Gland. CCP also built the BRAIN PARASITE to integrate with all of the other glands in the head and neck region of course, with comprehensive list, including Pineal Gland below:

Pineal Pituitary Thyroid Parathyroid

My approach is to utilize two frequencies that normalize all glands of the human body and then cycle a sequence through each specific gland to normalize it. Keep in mind the PARASITE from China PLA MSS will keep trying to destabilize the normalized GLAND. However, this buys TIME until the parasite is destroyed as well as the biofilms and supporting scaffold materials comprised of synthetic biology.

The two frequencies that I’m utilizing to normalize the glands in my body are as follows:

1537 Hz + 40,000 Hz

The frequencies that I’m utilizing for the pineal gland (e.g. consciousness gland):

20 Hz, 480 Hz, 537 Hz, 662 Hz, 10,000 Hz, 40,000 Hz

The damaged pineal gland impacts everything as well as the modified pineal gland. I’ve tested and confirmed for me the frequencies above work to stablize the glands that have been horribly attacked. This does not stabilize the optogenetic biological circuitry as I’ll do a separate post on that, but does stabilize some of the processing of the optogenetic information from data-in-the-flow integration. How? Well if you were dosed with quantum nanobiochem from CCP PLA MSS nanotech and neurotechnology chipsets, then it integrated into your glands and specifically the pineal gland. So if you nail the pineal gland with healing healthy frequencies, then the damage done to the gland and the integrated synthetic biology by the PLA MSS CCP BRAIN parasite becomes obsolete and useless, while healing the new cells in a non-contaminated state and purging the toxins from your body at the same time. This is working for me and my brain is performing better within 60 minutes of applying these frequencies specifically targeting the glands… of course this is after significant detox and use of essential oils and local frequency transmitters both passive and active to heal. This counterstrike works fast to regain cognitive clarity and thought.

The images below show a clean and clear pineal gland:

Figure 2: Pineal gland, healthy [2]

Figure 3: Pineal Gland healthy [2]

The images below show a damaged pineal gland:

Figure 4: Pineal gland unhealthy and cognitively capped with respect to information [3]

I do not have images of the synthetic biology nanotechnology pineal gland integration, but have a reference to some of the TRADOC Mad Scientist publications and “cartoons” showing brain machine integration BMI with nanotechnology nano-biochem circuitry:

Figure 5: China PLA MSS CCP Brain Initiative [4]

Figure 6: China PLA MSS CCP BRAIN 2016 Initiative [4]

Figure 7: U.S. Department of Defense DoD BRAIN work with DARPA and NATO [4]

Remember, the protocol above does not get rid of the BRAIN parasites from PLA MSS CCP globally deployed around the world for the spread of communism, but it does disrupt the interconnects of the quantum nano-biochem parasite to function again at higher cognitive levels in brain and body with respect to command and control information processing in the brain. This will not degunk your body of the thrombic quantum nanobiochem dosed throughout a human body, but will restore cognition from my primary experience reverse engineering one of the world’s most horrid BRAIN parasites by China PLA MSS.

DISCLAIMER. The information contained on this website www.aibcps.com www.reactwell.com or on this Substack is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition, or to provide financial advice of any kind. The content provided is based on research, analysis, and scientific investigations, as well as remote viewing, but should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals should consult a qualified physician before making any health-related decisions or implementing any recommendations from this material. The views and opinions expressed herein are based on current research and findings, but should not be considered absolute or universally valid. By using this material, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for all actions you take based on the information provided. I, the operator of this Substack and www.aibcps.com with www.reactwell.com, and the associated persons or companies working with or contributing to this website, disclaim any liability for the use or misuse of the information contained on this site.

List of References

[1] Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=378938

[2] By Nephron - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12165808

[3] By Difu Wu - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11574495

[4] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/