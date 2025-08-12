How to disconnect from quantum nanobiochem and how long does it take? I've seen my clients disconnect from quantum nanobiochem and "contamination" in less than 24 hrs and up to a week.

That’s correct. The piece of crap CCP PLA MSS and their proxy terrorists almost off’d me in 2022 through use of quantum nanobiochem AI BCPS attack that sabatoged my family, arsoned my block of property at 3820 Washington Avenue New Orleans, LA, rammed my truck with another vehicle and then EMP’d my truck along with data-in-the-flow cyber attacks and infiltration into DOD quantum nanobiochem. National security in America can not detect quantum nanobiochem attacks. I did through the grace of God and am super pissed off. Every person I can disconnect from adversarial nanobiochem is a win for freedom.

I’ve been able to clean and clear my body to the point when I hold an object or am near a person I can sense their biofield. I have received samples of DNA from people highly contaminated where I held the sample and immediately got a rash on my hand (even after dosing the sample with diamagnetic nanoparticle ions and essential oils and having silver/nickel gloves… e.g. nano-biochem does this).

Here is the detail that few know. The quantum nanobiochem and nanobiochem for that matter has harmful far-field frequency emissions. However, if you hold a piece of mail with pathogen emitting frequencies in a normal environment (e.g. at a U.S. Post Office) the mail envelope is NOT able to be sensed (e.g. healthy or unhealthy, if you are clean and clear). You have to go inside of a faraday environment that has at least two nests that is SALTED. Then when your body’s biological tissue and synthetic biology overlay relaxes and trains on a different LOCAL controlled spectrum, that same piece of mail that did not result in any “feeling” can be sensed IMMEDIATELY. I can gauge how healthy or unhealthy someone is from holding their DNA contained inside of an envelope ONLY IN a nested faraday environment. There are probably BILLIONS of unhealthy people on earth with varying LEVELS of “contamination” that DON’T KNOW IT cause the telecommunications industry has them microwaved that keeps their bodies at a higher vibrational frequency. If these people were to go OFF GRID they would die horrible deaths rapidly… (e.g. this is why when someone gets “dumped” into a tropical forest to be disappeared without a smart phone or any telecommunications infrastructure or supporting back end quantum near field or far field supporting system, they disappear rapidly due to nature and no background supporting spectrum :) yes I hacked ALL IC). Smart phones are quantum near field devices to keep you secure.

Anyone up for visiting the Lost City of the Monkey God?

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/adventure/article/150302-honduras-lost-city-monkey-god-maya-ancient-archaeology

After placing the contaminated sample of DNA from the people in need into the DNA-TX H-field server within 24 hours and up to a week the client is disconnected from the electronic harassment and OODA loop.

My background is technical with a lot of ancient CODEX studies. My work was attacked by CCP PLA MSS and their proxy terrorists in 2022. I have technologies that can produce synthetic oils sustainably, kill oil well releases and leaks that Halliburton and China CCP PLA MSS oil corporations have cited as well as synthesize alcohol from air.

Here is my original synthetic crude oil work interview: