Okay, here is the latest update to my detox of the CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite quantum nanobiochem weapon system.

Mass Balance MB Counterstrike

Background Primary Information: In Chemical Engineering at Louisiana State University LSU (I’m one of the few people that switched into Chemical Engineering and not out of it…. I got bored in Computer Science and Computer Engineering and switched into Chemical Engineering and took a bunch of biochemistry and other random courses of interest, even in industrial engineer and LSU Honors College). Mass Balances are taught in Chemical Engineering entry level curriculum and are one of the FILTER courses as well as thermodynamics as another FILTER course for anyone going through the educational program, e.g. it has a huge attrition rate to filter out the people with lower IQs, lacking cognitive capacity, lacking focus and preparation and lacking discipline.

Keep in mind Xi in China PLA MSS is also a Chemical Engineer that is cybernetically enhanced with a non-invasive Brain Machine Interface niBMI. - Brandon Iglesias

CCP PLA MSS has built and deployed weaponry to pierce NATO’s impedence crystal and cybernetic system. I was nailed with at least one of these weaponry systems by CCP and their proxy terrorists in 2022 (e.g. when I got key-signaled and the prior dosed quantum nanobiochem not detectable by national security went from “perch mode” into “attack mode”). I turned down CCP investment money in 2021 where CCP used a proxy organization in the Caribbean to reach out to me.

Mass Balance MB Protocol for decontamination from CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite and synthetic biology WORMS

Food consumed is liquid, with essential minerals, vitamins and nutrients from EXTRACTED plants and trees with supplemental iron for red blood cell RBC.

I have confirmed the CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem parasite grows when I eat solid food over 20 times and therefore, liquids are the solution, but not blender/smoothie liquids, actual liquid alkaline water with the essential nutrients for life (e.g. closest thing to living water that I’m aware of).

I am still eating solid food, but only once every four days (e.g. go through a 4 day fast on essential liquids with electrolytes and anti-fibrolytics, my body goes into autophagy and apoptosis and then starts to clean and clear itself).

Here is what I am dosing with and the SEQUENCE is extremely important:



Drink Mixture #1 in mornings and afternoons

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is extremely important and humanity has been deceived by not consuming this material from nature at a declining rate over the past 250 years since the move into cities and industrialization

Magnesium Citrate

Zinc Citrate

Calcium-disodium-EDTA

Menthol extract from Peppermint Plant

Colloidal silver nanoparticle ions with trace copper and gold ions at nanoscale



The strategy here is to chelate magnetic heavy metals and adversarial nanotech and replace it with diamagnetic precious metals within my body. The biological human body purges cells, but the “synthetic biology” nanobiochem overlay system builds with mass input into body, does not differentiate. When I initially drink this I am not connected to an electrode system, then I connect to an electrode system at 40,000 Hz on channel 1 and then 40,001 Hz on channel 2 to then rapidly regrow synthetic biology with the diamagnetic precious metals integrated to further degrade bioweapon pathogens in biofilms and disrupt far-field spectrum synchronizations that the quantum nanobiochem weapon system uses to establish quantum uplink. Electrodes rapidly grow synthetic biology, I am very careful with the use of this. Magnetic nanobiochem can be disrupted and then removed through DNA-TX H-field and H-field technologies best when circulating liquids that are full of chelators, such as Calcium-disodium-EDTA (e.g. Propel water has this chelator in it, hence the name Propel as it reduces your “resistance” to magnetic nanobiochem and contamination that is magnetic or feromagnetic on earth).

Drink Mixture #2 in mornings and afternoons, about 30 minutes or so after Drink Mixture #1

Cell Food (Deuterium Sulfate with nanoparticle catalysts, crosses through blood brain barrier BBB to repair damage from quantum nanobiochem weaponry)

Ascorbic Acid (e.g. vitamin C) with Ferrolactin (proven to counterstrike Sars-Cov-2 spikes)

Vitamin B12 Methyl based

Folate

Ginkgo Biloba Extract

BacopaGuarana

Medium Chain Triglyceride MCT Oil

GABA

L-Thenanine

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Piperine

Silicon Dioxide

Ubiquinol

L-Citrulline

Colloidal silver nanoparticle ions with trace copper and gold ions at nanoscale



This works ot rebuild my cells and repair my God given body from the quantum nanobiochem weapon attacks that pierce America’s national security system.

Keep in mind I have the antidote frequencies running to disable the CCP PLA MSS spike from engaging and spreading via DNA-TX H-field OBTAINED by hacking CCP PLA MSS while in the near field. These antidote frequencies to the CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem Sars-Cov-2 weaponry system are available at www.aibcps.com for a small subscription fee to those in need (it has to be sustainable, the counterstrike to CCP). Basically, I went into the near field, got totally contaminated by CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem while hacking CCP PLA MSS at GNC Juban Denham Springs, LA USA and then got access to the antidote through their quantum nanobiochem NATO dosed network of people and then worked my way back out of the China PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem trap to then bring this information back into NATO AI BCPS to counterstrike CCP PLA MSS and their proxy terrorists.

This work is dedicated to Tony Hsieh who got assasinated by this quantum nanobiochem weaponry from CCP PLA MSS. God bless you Tony H.