Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
18h

Prefer Silicea 30c homeopathic instead of Silicon Dioxide. Would you please explain how Deuterium Sulfate is beneficial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Brandon Iglesias
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture