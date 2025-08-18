Figure 1: is the graphene material that adds magnetic resistance to one’s God given body. As your body accumulates more resistance through “contamination” on earth over time, it enables the fallen angel quantum nanobiochem technology to directly mess with you. The less resistance you have, e.g. more diamagnetic you are the closer one is to the angelics and has a God given shield around their biofield to repel attacks with magnetic nanotech, iron, etc. as all is written in the bible and I have counterstriked first hand to-date successfully through God’s writings and people.

Figure 2: Same as figure 1 but from a different angle.

Figure 3: Where the CCP PLA MSS and proxy terrorist BRAIN parasite grew into my head then poked up antennas for far-field TX/RX in local environment for data in the flow. Each time one of these breaks off while doing a combined mass balanace, chelator, diamagnetic, DNA-TX H-field and oxygen and reduction attack it makes a loud POP sound and hurts as the nanobiochem parasite tentacle/network breaks apart and gets chelated. Calcium-disodium-EDTA andVitamin C with Cell Food and Zinc in alkaline Pure Life water (% of their funds are donated to support veterans health) is helping me significantly.

Figure 4: same as figure 3 just a different angle.

The latest update is that I started thermal cycling the bathtub water from hot to cold and cold to hot in magnesium with essential oils from Dr. Bronner Peppermint and Eucalyptus soaps. I am taking two baths a day now going forward.

Process:

#1 Shower and wash body with Dr. Bronner Soap Eucalyptus and Peppermint (known to degrade Sars-Cov-2 virus, the menthol from peppermint specifically)

#2 Then pour some magnesium crystals (e.g. epsom salt and the Dr. Bronner soap in the bath tub) and soak, I then cycle the shower head from hot to cold on my head. My water is from a natural spring aquifer. When I cycle the temperature, the cold orders the mesogens into nemetic crystal state and then the hot disorders the mesogens into a non-nemetic state such that the contamination can move. In the background I have audio rife playing at two longitudinal frequencies to heal DNA and of course I have my DNA-TX H-field on and my body in a fasted state with alkaline water and healthy nutrients in me.

#3 after the initial soak, I drain the tub and then repeat the process, but immerse my head underwater and repeat the thermal cycle, I then OPEN my eyes under water (at low magnesium level and soap levels) and I can feel the contamination get degraded in my eyeballs and return to a diamagnetic state. Remember, the quantum nanobiochem parasites by CCP PLA MSS and terrorists is energy loving so it concentrates in your eyeballs when you utilize a computer or simply observe life.

This process is working.

Cool part is that after the third soak, when I press my fingers on my two eye balls and look at a salt lamp light with an incadescent bulb I see this pattern now in my God given body:

I also started playing the entire Hebrew bible on random chapters at night while I sleep in the background (not melodic version) and then play the audio of DNA heal in the background on a separate stereo speaker. The technology messing with me is from the fallen angels as it is quantum nanobiochem and has attacked God’s people over the centuries, people just didn’t know what the tech was at that time, that’s all.

My next step is to test adding some calcium-disodium-EDTA to the soaps as Dr. Bronner does not have the heavy metal chelator in it, a gap for someone decontaminating. So if more people sign-up here with founding subscriptions or sign-up as a private client at www.aibcps.com I can test this out as well and it is a low cost simple solution, Keep in mind I am in a contaminated zone and the intentional contamination in me by CCP and proxy terrorists keeps trying to reconnect via the dirty magnetic field harmonics thanks to Entergy Louisiana failed electrical grid (e.g. non-hardeded dirty distribution underground system). Anyone in the world at this point that has a dirty magnetic field around their house is contaminated by this quantum nanobiochem by now, guaranteed.