New information regarding removal of quantum nanobiochem that is magnetic and frequency lowering (e.g. slow kill) and that matches with my original hypothesis that God enlightened me with while hacking CCP PLA MSS and their proxies while in the near field, colloidal silica improves the blood significantly [1], but in a diamagnetic body it enables “levitation” at quantum scale at well. [2] The fact that the colloidal silica is “diamagnetic” is what aligns with my counterstrike plan to purge the horrid magnetic quantum nanobiochem from my God given body that was intentionally dosed into me by CCP PLA MSS and their proxy terrorists via supply chain attacks on humanity.

This is the silica colloidal that I am testing out, there are others, but this one was introduced to me by word of mouth from a trusted source:

Figure 1: Colloidal Silica, a diamagnetic element that helps push “Zeta” back to normal in fluids within the body from all of my reverse engineering of the magnetic quantum nanobiochem weaponry and “contamination” [3]

Readers to these briefs have provided helpful information about other product insights, one of them which was a silica based product. However, due to the “Zeta” potential attack on the human blood and fluids of the body the use of “colloidal” nanoparticle liquids dosed into the body that help the body to minimize “resistance” and specifically at the macro to micro interface that the CCP PLA MSS and their proxies are attacking through the use of thrombic magnetic quantum nanobiochem is my focus. Therefore, the use of colloidal silica liquid suspension with negative charge is a new tool in my arsenal against harmful nanobiochem countermeasures and parasites of synthetic biology origin.

I literally feel my body’s connective tissues repairing as I write this, due to the significant “zeta” potential repair ongoing as the nanomaterial disperses throughout my system and fluids re-establish appropriate interfaces. Since my body has transitioned to a more “diamagnetic” state and I have been detoxing and on a biblical fast plus engineering fast (what I’ve learned by further reading the bible and reading in between the lines per say while in the near field discerning) my senses are significantly different than they were when I was getting degraded and slow killed from the inside out, over time perhaps I’ll continue to recover to the level I was at before the attack, but thank God, at least now I am functional. Keep in mind as I am detoxing on a 4 day fast with electrolytes, etc. then cycle through about a 24 hr period where I consume fresh living and clean vegetables I have this BRAIN parasite of quantum nanobiochem origin inside of me getting degraded through a combined DNA-TX H-field, chelation, oxygenation, diamagnetic repel at nanoscale and various other attacks through protocols established and proven to counter Sars-Cov-2 smart virus as well as synthetic biology. The latest finding is that when the BRAIN parasite by CCP PLA MSS and proxy terrorists starts to get really degraded it starts to POP and make loud sounds as it breaks apart, literally audible to people surrounding me and yes it hurts when a segment of the synthetic biology parasite breaks apart, but at least I know it is being purged and removed through the grace of God.

Keep in mind I dose with copper, silver, gold and bismuth and it takes time to transition the body. I also imprint my body with Hebrew spoken word and add a background kalman filter rife pulse at a DNA healing frequency (e.g. the sign of the cross that we make when we pattern our body entering and exiting prayer).

List of References

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4279771/

[2] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S037596012030459X

[3] https://positivepowernutrition.com/shop/liquid-super-silica/super-silica-4-fl-oz/