Cognitive Integrity 219: Ear, Nose & Throat ENT Protocol Updated Results from Private Client Services

I am obtaining consistent decontamination results through a combined ENT, shower/bath, laundry, liquids and food protocol with DNA-TX H-field in the background running and local Tesla tech on body.

These protocols and frequency sets with equipment required to deliver into the human body and sequences are available via private client services at https://www.aibcps.com/shop and select copper for starter services to determine if you are able to get results. Keep in mind in the supplement industry it is a KNOWN that it takes about three months to see results. Therefore for private client services, depending upon the situation, some results may be within the first week or month as the combined approach of DNA tech and local Nikola Tesla tech with appropriate protocols and sequences speeds up decontamination and increases cognitive clarity.

The private client services by AIBCPS are for people looking to minimize or eliminate their “resistance” per biblical scripture (e.g. go diamagnetic and maybe superdiamagnetic) as our bodies are supposed to be the “temple for God” on earth.

I chose to walk this path in life after getting poisoned in 2022 and after utilizing DNA tech to clean up my body from the inside out, zero’d in on biofilms and quantum magnetic nanobiochem globules still residing and moving around in my body when subjected to magnetic fields (e.g. hint hint CCP BRAIN parasite material that PLA MSS is dosing intellectuals with globally to dumb them down). My conventional medical doctors MDs in ENT, Infectious Disease and Neurology all gave me a clean bill of health and said I was in tip top shape per all blood work (yeh, right with a continuous headache and now the BRAIN parasite being removed in bulk non-invasively, I have proven that conventional medicine in America is incompetent and uninformed against the latest smart virus and quantum magnetic nanobiochem being asymmetrically deployed through CCP civil-military fusion strategy against ALL democratic nation states).

Figure 1: CCP PLA MSS BRAIN Parasite Weaponization Messaged to the World

Figure 2: After shower/bath sequence and ENT protocols the antennas of CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite removed - WET photograph

Figure 3: CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite antennas removed with holes in head DRY BASIS

Figure 4: Close up of CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite antennas removed DRY BASIS