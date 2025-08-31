The next step in work countering CCP PLA MSS biothreats and quantum magnetic nanobiochem that depends upon biofilms and cross-domain-bacteria CDB is to scan-in known natural working extracts of plants, roots and trees and then archive the copies and then transmit the information via quantum and near field technology directly into the private clients requiring active countermeasures due to quantum nanobiochem piecing National Security Agency, Central Intelligence Agency, DIA, Naval Intelligence, etc.

This step requires advanced equipment that I have a good part of, but will need to acquire a couple of more items to validate the system works, such as Live Blood Analysis LBA dark field scope and some near field equipment based upon Tesla technology. There are several ways to transmit this information into a Private Client, which of course at a distance is the preferred method, but local has controlled synchronization and associated fields for the dosing. This will be interesting, instead of the concept of logging the harmonics and sub-hamonics of a material, this scans in the quantum information of the material and then stores and re-transmits, which is light years beyond current humanity’s hertzian perceived reality managed through the world’s Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS systems, e.g. IC population controls.

Learned this interesting fact regading Ginkgo Biloba recently from a locally owned health food store. - Brandon Iglesias

“It is a widely held and true fact that several ginkgo biloba trees were among the very few living things to survive the 1945 atomic bomb blast in Hiroshima. These remarkable trees, known as hibakujumoku (A-bombed trees), were scorched but soon sprouted new buds, demonstrating astonishing resilience. [1] While ginkgos are famous for this survival story, it is inaccurate to say they were the first to regrow. Many other species of trees and plants, known collectively as hibakujumoku, also recovered from the blast. The ginkgo's unique toughness and longevity, however, have made them powerful symbols of hope and endurance [2]”

The other very intersting item, if one is aware of Dinshah Let There Be Light and Spectrakrome in Gemany, technology in the terahertz spectrum, is that in summer the Ginko Biloba leaves are green (G), but in winter the leaves are yellow (Y). [3]

Figure 1: Ginkgo Biloba tree in summer, Green (G) leaves [4]

Figure 2: Ginkgo Biloba leaves in fall/water Yellow (Y) [5]

The premise of blending the Ginkgo Biloba, Ginseng and Nattokinase together with Calcium-disodium-EDTA and ascorbic acid is to bust-up the COVID strain, clots and heal. However, due to mass transfer limitations and blood brain barrier BBB, the use of odorless version of DMSO, MSM is required when working in the hertzian domain (far-field, 3dspace-time). However, when in the near field the mass transfer limitations are not an issue, but other issues enter the pattern and transmitter time reversal bubble, which can disrupt an experiment in unknown unknown ways. So, the non-mass-transfer limited counterstrike to COVID appears to be the solution and go figure, it is quantum in nature, as is COVID, a virtual nation state based upon quantum nanobiochem (where CCP PLA MSS and proxies prefer magnetic quantum nanobiochem to sew chaos undtected by national security systems until the chaos strikes).

DISCLAIMER. The information contained on this website www.aibcps.com www.reactwell.com or on this Substack is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition, or to provide financial advice of any kind. The content provided is based on research, analysis, and scientific investigations, as well as remote viewing, but should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals should consult a qualified physician before making any health-related decisions or implementing any recommendations from this material. The views and opinions expressed herein are based on current research and findings, but should not be considered absolute or universally valid. By using this material, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for all actions you take based on the information provided. I, the operator of this Substack and www.aibcps.com with www.reactwell.com, and the associated persons or companies working with or contributing to this website, disclaim any liability for the use or misuse of the information contained on this site.

