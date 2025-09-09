Cognitive Integrity 224: Sinus Rinse with Nicotine and Lactoferrin

Here is a nasal sinus flush and vacuum rinse result using a personal at home sinus irrigation system that is not as good as medical clinic systems, but very close and the ease of use to repeatedly 2 to 3x per day wash the sinus and pull vacuum is very effective countermeasure against airborne pathogens, inclusive of nanotechnology that is pervasive globally.

This is the result when dosing with lactoferrin + bromelain chewed tablets in mouth and then sloshing around colloidal nanoparticle diamagnetic ions per AIBCPS.com Private Client Services.

The BRAIN parasite technology by China CCP PLA MSS builds nanotechnology based circuitry inside of the human body's biological tissues and only by non-invasive in-situ disassembly of the nanotechnology based circuitry that utilizes quantum magnetic magnetic mesogens can one remove the hybrid nanobiochem systems without significant harm and damage to your biological tissues. Here are results after using a waterpik and brushing mouth with baking soda (salt that fragments the nanotech and then sloshing around colloidal gold and silver nanoparticle ions).

The BRAIN parasite tech builds an antenna(s) through the scalp, integrates into to the ear, eye and brain. The nanobiochem parasites grow from mass inputs into the human body via pollution you breathe, contaminated water/liquids and food that you eat. The quantum magnetic nanobiochem parasites by CCP PLA MSS grow through the vagus nerve system and interconnects through stomach and head just like a parasitic weed or vine does to a plant, while slow-killing the plant and taking its’ infrastructure over from the inside out, siphoning off essential nutrients to the plant's life, but this time it is your life and the weaponry is designed by China CCP PLA MSS and proxy terrorists to intentionally contaminate you from the inside out.