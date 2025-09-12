This is useful information for conventional medical doctors that are more advanced than the average medical doctor. The D-dimer test, utilized to test for Deep Vein Thrombosis DVT, catalyzed by “spike” protein from Sars-Cov-2, but also 30+ poisons that have been weaponized and encapsulated in room temperature lipid nanoparticles only detects the presence of thrombosis or pulmonary embolism when free flowing mass based fallout from Sars-Cov-2 or other “spike” proteins from poisons are detected in the actual sample taken from the circulatory circuit. If the blood circulatory circuit is not able to reach certain areas of the human body, for instance the brain where there is a nanobiochem factory assembling spike proteins (Sars-Cov-2 strains or simply poisons genetically modified from nature’s venomous snakes, snails, frogs,etc.) then the D-Dimer test fails.

Based upon my Iodine contrasting agent CAT Scan at Memorial Hermann Texas in 2025, the iodine did NOT resolve for contrast in parts of my brain, that per CT scan without contrast looked healthy, but detected nanobiochem BRAIN parasite. So, the Red Communist China PLA MSS have built a weapon platform that installs itself locally into the body (e.g. built upon nanobiochem tags used for tracking globally by over 20 groups for at least the past thirty years), to synthesize poisons (e.g. spike proteins) that are sheathed from d-dimer test detecting it. I’ll let the data speak for itself here and the discerning observer understand just how insidious and covert the quantum nanobiochem Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS splinter cell attack (e.g. COVID) is on humanity. Also, my COVID tests all came back negative, as it does not detect spike protein nanobiochem non-invasively installed factories within the human body.

Memorial Hermann medical doctors stated that the CT Scan with iodine contrasting agent needed to be re-taken. The Texas power grid ERCOT has orders of magnitude less harmonics than the power grid in Louisiana. The China CCP PLA MSS Neurostrike technology synchronizes through the H-field (magnetic field) to establish quantum uplink to China’s AI BCPS BRAIN control servers. Therefore, regions with dirty electrical grids and haromonics in excess of 0.1 to 0.3 mG are all contaminated zones globally and synchronized via H-field and linked to China’s AI BCPS and proxy terrorists use of the AI BCPS working with Red Communist China. If you are in a magnetic field with greater than 1 mG it is first extremely unhealthy and causes cancer and various other illnesses, synchronizes your brain to other brains around you and most importantly NOW it synchronizes you to contaminated people and animal brains that establish an uplink to China’s AI BCPS part of their Neurostrike program.

The Louisiana doctors at Ochsner, reviewed the iodine CT lab test with notes by the medical doctors in Texas and gave me a clean bill of health reported to the U.S. Navy. The doctors in Louisiana failed to act on KNOWN INCOMPLETE information and without their knowledge this was provided to the U.S. DoD Navy. Therefore, the medical establishment in America is pierced by China CCP PLA MSS that is trying to get CCP PLA MSS contaminated Americans integrated into the DoD Military to sabatoge it from within and weaken America’s military.

Hegseth’s updated medical guidance here, made an attempt to the contamination attack, but without disclosing what is actually going on behind the scences. However, Hegseth has failed to identify the root cause, an insidious attack, written about by Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence, prior to his assassination in 2024 after publishing a report on China CCP PLA MSS Nipah Virus. The U.S. Military now needs to screen based upon sourcing people from contaminated zones with dirty electrical grids and also screen their veterans, a backup force that normally is built and linked to DoD AIBCPS to protect the homeland, but is now infiltrated by CCP PLA MSS quantum nanobiochem contamination.

Figure 1: Hegseth updating military medical requirements, but failing to understand the covert insidious Neurostrike quantum nanobiochem by CCP PLA MSS still piercing America’s medical screening systems, which DoD Medical Doctors depend upon Civilian Medical doctors for external MEPS screening where CCP PLA MSS has the quantum nanobiochem installed in the local environments. Where there are dirty magnetic fields and a lot of insects and bugs the CCP PLA MSS splinter cell quantum nanobiochem is pervasive by now globally. [1]

