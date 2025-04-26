Here is information that I just reverse engineered on why diatomaceous earth works for health and wellness and is especially useful in disrupting and clearing out harmful materials for our bodies.

Fact: Sodium bicarbonate, one of several carbonates, in baking soda disrupts magnetic nanotechnology poisons as I have proven in prior experiments and now I consume this daily in the form of Pure Life water from Dallas, Texas to have my body’s water salted with sodium bicarbonate, calcium chloride and magnesium sulfate. Diatomaceous earth is comprised of coccolithophore fossils, where the skeletons of the algae and cyanobacteria survived in the form of a white carbonate pattern (e.g. shell that resembles complex shields to protect the deceased organisms), but from what exactly? nanotechnology and pathogens that are magnetic (paramagnetic and feromagnetic).

In 2012 I gave a presentation to the Armed Forces at Hawai’i Convention Center in Oahu, Hawai’i. An island in the pacific where I used to live for a time back in the day on direct-liquefaction and integrated hydrogen and solvent generation processes where one potential feedstock explored was coccolithophore cyanobacteria and algae after I had attended the National Center for Microbiota and Algae to study with phychologists in Maine.

Figure 0: “A combination coccosphere, upper half (inner layer) heterococcoliths, lower half (outer layer) holococcoliths, of the species Calcidiscus quadriperforatus (the two stages were previously regarded as two separate species – Calcidiscus leptoporus and Syracolithus quadriperforatus – prior to discovery of this combination coccosphere). Scale=1 μm. Electron microscope image provided by Markus Geisen (Alfred-Wegener-Institute, Germany).” [5]

Figure 1: Tulane University feature on our work at Reactwell from a prior business plan competition 1st place win in the region.

While working to remove this magnetic nanotechnology poison from China CCP PLA I have discovered that carbonates help to break-up the remove agglomerated and sticking magnetic nanotechnology black gew with the help of PEMF H-fields and that the mechanical vibration of pulsed square waves based upon Royal Raymond Rife’s work help to mechanically vibrate at subharmonic, harmonic and supraharmonic roots of the magnetic nanotech poison and when combined with menthol biocompatible solvent that pharmaceutical corporations utilize the magnetic nanotech poison moves through the body tissues for removal as proven in prior experiments and noted by my continued health improvements and cognitive function returning to an independent high level thinking mind and functioning central nervous system CNS at high speed (e.g. quick).

Here is my professional opinion on why I think diatomaceous earth works so well when added to one’s diet in disrupting “adversarial nanotechnology” and pathogens in the world today and why the material is required going forward.

Figure 2: Example of food grade diatomaceous earth cocolithophore ancient algae and cyanobacteria.

The pattern of the coccolithophore ancient algae shell (e.g. exoskeleton) has very specific pattern in it that surrounds the single cell organism to protect and shield it from all harm in its’ local environment. The material of construction, a carbonate and the pattern (passive) in an EMF environment serves to repel magnetic nanotechnology. Therefore, modeling the pattern of this 3D shield and array of shield patterns appears to be a pathway into building a hologram that can be imprinted into the human body through the spectrum in far-field and near-field to shield humanity against magnetic nanotechnology poison (e.g. black gew) at scale without being mass constrained to the physical supply chain of this material. One commonly known example of a high concentration ore deposit are the “White Cliffs of Dover” in UK.

Figure 3: CCMP371 cryogenic repository storage at a facility that I studied at in 2012 in Maine Bigelow Laboratory / NCMA.

Figure 4: CCMP371 coccolithophore at NCMA Bigelow Laboratory

It is also important to note that acetylene bottles have coccolithophore shells in the bottom of them to stabilize the acetylene molecule as under higher pressure it self-ignites and explodes. Therefore, coccolithophore shells and powders serve as a binder to stabilize unstable molecules by reducing their partial pressure per Henry’s law, but through use of a substrate/chelator/adsorbent/absorbent/MOF type mechanism, but such that the magnetic nanotech is disrupted, captured, volatiles released stabilized and then removed from the body through the digestive track when one eats clean foods and stays well hydrated and has menthol within the body to enable the adversarial magnetic nanotechnology poison when subject to both PEMF H-field pulses and microwave pulses, where the HEMF H-field at 2 Tesla+ degrades the macroscale formations within the human body of agglomerated nanotech in places where it should not be and the pulsed microwaves when beamformed through a phased array push the material through the human body’s tissues and then into the ancient powder of coccolithophores, comprised of calcium carbonate.

“Coccolithophores are the most productive calcifying organisms on the planet, covering themselves with a calcium carbonate shell called a coccosphere. However, the reasons they calcify remain elusive. One key function may be that the coccosphere offers protection against microzooplankton predation, which is one of the main causes of phytoplankton death in the ocean.” [4] Where I posit the reason is not elusive any longer as the calcification shielded the single cell organism from paramagnetic, feromagnetic and magnetic nanotechnology weaponry of comparable types as mentioned in the Bible. Nanotechnology with synthetic biology can remain dormant for millions of years, possible experiment gone wrong by ancient civilizations, and then upon exposure to EMF at intensive levels like we have today on earth can get re-energized and start self-replicating. There are also designer nanotechnology systems that are utilized for super soldiers in the world today and enhanced humans that the general public is by design not informed of as these systems interact with global transmitters and receivers as well as local systems. One only has to watch the movie “Limitless” to understand how the designer nation state and virtual nation state Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical Systems BCPS work and how a pill with the seed mesogen nemetic crystals and nanotech taken can plug one into the advanced echelon systems now called Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical Systems BCPS.

List of References:

[1] https://issuu.com/tulaneuniversity/docs/bigannualreport_lo

[2] https://www.homedepot.com/p/Harris-4-lbs-64-oz-Diatomaceous-Earth-Food-Grade-100-DE-FG4/306691555#overlay

[3] https://ncma.bigelow.org/CCMP371

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coccolithophore

[5] https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/coccolithophore