I keep having ads and news media being displayed to me that encourages me to leave America for Europe, for China (e.g. 1,000 talents program) and for other nation states besides America. Why?

China CCP PLA and their AI BCPS is conducting global “Cognitive Warfare” and part of it is psychological with digital media propaganda amplification by their AI as well as using other people that were successfully brainwashed by CCP propaganda amplified by their AI to influence those around them and online to move to a new location permanently.

However, the tools are extremely advanced now days and not just media consumed, but also nano-biochem non-invasively dosed into human bodies for influence, command and control operations as well as biological psionic systems.

Here is an example of non-American news outlets spreading propaganda that America is not what it used to be (which is false narrative, catalyzed by enemies of America including CCP captured press). Fear is utilized as the motive force in this video.

Tools of the PSYOPS campaigns in Cognitive Warfare Include:

Misniformation via online media, texts, publications, etc. where amplification is easiest achieved in the digital world now through use of Artificial Intelligence AI. Cybersecurity hacks into the computers and systems of a person targeted such that the person’s world view is biased over time to fit the agend of the enemy of the state Influence operations with humans and AI bots online and in person to persuade a person. The more helpful people are the more you should have your “red flag” alarm start to go off. Trust, but verify. Use of nano-biochem dosed non-invasively inside of people linking them into an Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS such that the people, now ran by an AI (e.g. surrogates) are used for automated influence and attack operations within another nation state. This is the difference between 6th generation warfare and all prior. The specific control of a person’s mind and body with nano-biochem systems inside of the biological system of a human being linked to an Artificial Intelligence AI system through various spectrum techniques. The use of smart phones enables this level of precision control and monitoring of a human being. The use of 5G+ cell towers enables security with this level of control as the omnidirectional 4G and older cell towers enable hacking into these more adavnced AI BCPS systems that do not like to be openly disclosed. Anyone can hack an AI BCPS by transmitting certain jam frequencies into the “splinter cell” circuits to disrupt the OODA loops and observe people in the local environment malfunction or glitch out. The test of a AI BCPS piercing technology sadly was demonstrated on live TV and Al Rooker glitched out horribly and shortly thereafter his life fell apart, which indicates to me it was more than a simple psionic or non-kinetic glitch-out, but an invasive AI BCPS of the sort China CCP PLA is actively dosing into Americans now. So you think the elites know AI BCPS, think again? Cause Anderson Cooper got gaslighted by the glitch out of Al Rooker’s AI BCPS cybernetic comms. Cooper is a Vandy from the Vanderbilt family, an elite American family getting gaslighted by AI BCPS tech.

Electrical grid magnetic field controls for “group think” within local neighborhoods, etc. Optogenetic information delivery via watching a TV for programming of the local narrative within a given region into the population. This also applies to Smart phones. Smart TVs took the optogenetic delivery and retrieval system (e.g. Nielson with neurotechnology investments) to another level.

So, how to move about in a world full of not real people any longer? Put a dent in space-time with a near field transmitter after you clean your body up and you can do your independent thing without direct influence from the various AI BCPS systems. However, if you are not clean and you tinker with the near field you will die as it gives life to everything around the transmitter, including parasites, bacteria, synthetic biology, etc.

