May 4, 2025 AIBCPS.com has been launched to assist those in need of defenses when your nation state AI BCPS fails to protect you.

Figure 1: Publication on AI BCPS [1]

Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical Systems BCPS are utilized by nation states and virtual nation states as population control systems.The system has two main ingredients (1) nano-biochem non-invasively dosed into the population within an OODA loop and (2) neurotechnology smart chips in various hardware devices for influence, command and control of the population, inclusive of fauna.

About Project AI BCPS: The AI BCPS project first began in 2023 as "Project Electrostasis" and since has been upgraded to a more appropriate name. Interestingly nobody knows about AI BCPS systems so the domain name was available for sale, due to how successful national security has been until I hacked all IC systems starting in 2022. AI BCPS is a project by Reactwell, a DOD and DOE prime that has helped out the NSA recover lost CAD spy files. In 2022 key person Brandon Iglesias at Reactwell was poisoned by an enemy of the state and in reverse engineering the poison to live, Brandon Iglesias collided with the trillion dollar AI BCPS systems running the world by various nation states, virtual nations and international groups.

Clients by Reactwell include:

Who watches the watchers? Reactwell has had to pick-up the tab of America’s IC.

