As I stated earlier in 2024 that espressif ESP32 chipsets could not be trusted due to LOTL backdoor this security researcher also confirms the backdoor.

We utilized these chipsets in our initial equipment energizer devices at safety spot while prototyping and for initial manufacturing runs in 2018 to enter into educational maker spaces and then CCP sabotaged our team at safety spot with these backdoors as we were transitioning away from the Esp32 to a not made in China chipset and then I was attacked in 2022. I do not like China CCP.

These chips are in thermostats and any edge devices.

So how does this exploit let CCP hack into your neurotechnology and bionanotechnology? Simple, your smart phone has to be utilized as a wifi hotspot and then your smartphone with a hardware backdoored A14 and M1 bionic chipset from Apple will let the edge LOTL attack go from Esp32 to smartphone wifi into smartphone then Internet to phone home to ChinaCCP AI and then exploit A14 and M1 bionic chipsets on Apple hardware on your body and networks. Then CCP AI BCPS starts corrupting the person via optogenetic payload delivery after the operating system is taken over. Then CCP AI spreads into networks that the smart phone is connected to such as any wifi and then infiltrates your home and work networks via outbound data calls for persistent state living off of the land LOTL and further bionic chipset and neurotech chipset compromise into the hardware and then wetware (audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT) and later weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT and biobeacon into CCP Tik Tok psyop.

List of references:

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/undocumented-backdoor-found-in-bluetooth-chip-used-by-a-billion-devices/amp/